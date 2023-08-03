These statements come on the heels of lingering rumors regarding marriage troubles between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A surprise video shared by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is being called “fake” by royal insiders. They claim that despite their best efforts at showing public unity, the couple “want to make it look like they’re together.” However, this statement comes on the heels of lingering rumors regarding marriage troubles between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Royal insiders call Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s video ‘fake’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first public appearance in three months via video message for the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund. The couple’s Archewell Foundation supports this initiative dedicated to shaping the future of the responsible technology movement.

The couple appeared happy and relaxed as they spoke to American recipients of the fund’s first grants. In the video, the Duke of Sussex thanked these recipients, referencing his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“Thank you for doing everything that you do. Our kids especially are incredibly grateful,” Harry said. “They don’t know it yet, but they will!” Meghan added, laughing.

However, royal insiders Lady Victoria Hervey and Ingrid Seward believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s video is “fake.” The women feel that the video was made to battle against bad press the couple has received over the past several months.

But Hervey claims the clip is a “PR stunt.” “It is to get them some better press because it hasn’t been great for them recently, and I think they probably filmed it a while ago,” she stated.

Hervey also has doubts about the authenticity of the video. “I found it very contrived; I found it very fake,” she says. “If things aren’t going great, if they’re not together, they want to make it look like they are together.”

Why is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new video causing such a stir?



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new video was discussed at length by Victoria Hervey, Ingrid Seward, and GBNews host Dan Wootton. They spoke of whether or not the video was a way to make the Sussex’s appear unified as a couple after months of bad press.

Seward shared her thoughts on the video. “They have to be in control,” she began. “It’s their own company involved with this [Archwell].”

“They had total control over this video. However, they look very beautiful, it’s in their garden, and they talk to young kids and say how wonderful they are.”

Seward believes this video is the “boost” the couple needs for their work. “I understand, and my sources are excellent, that the marriage is fine.” However, “the professional side of their lives is not so good.”

‘It looks like it’s been orchestrated,’ says royal insider

Royal insider Victoria Hervey believes the video “looks like it’s been orchestrated.” She believes the couple is “desperate” to remain in the press.

“They are desperate to be the next big story,” she says. Thus, “They just threw this out there like the car chase and all these other things they do.”

She concluded that subsequently, “It backfires on them because it looks like it’s been orchestrated. It doesn’t look natural.”

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not commented on their new video upload or the current state of their marriage. The couple lives in Montecito, CA, with their two children.