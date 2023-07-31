Podcast host Evelyn Rae weighed in on the interest in the personal lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage remains under a microscope by royal watchers. However, one podcast host believes that some followers “want” the couple to divorce. Here’s what they had to say about the fascination with the personal life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a ceremony at Taronga Zoo on October 16, 2018, in Sydney, Australia | Kristy Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images

Royal fans are closely watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage

Rumors regarding the state of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding occurred weeks after they said “I do” in May 2018. However, these rumors have grown more intense over the past year as the couple faces professional uncertainty after being dropped by Spotify and continued pushback regarding negative commentary surrounding the royal family.

Writer and podcast host Evelyn Rae appeared on Sky News Australia, discussing royalists’ interest in the personal lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She believes that some fans of the couple are waiting for the inevitable.

“Harry and Meghan divorce rumors appear untrue, but people seem almost to want it to happen,” Rae said. “The sad fact about all this is that it wouldn’t surprise anyone. People will not find it shocking because they expect it,” she continued.

“People almost want this, almost eagerly waiting for it. I think that’s why rumors [regarding the duo] can run so rampant,” Rae said regarding the potential for a Sussex split.

Royal watchers have been keenly watching the state of the Sussex’s union

Podcast host Evelyn Rae believes that royal watchers have had one eye on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage for quite some time. “People feel sorry for Harry,” she believes.

She then spoke of the couple’s two children and how this could affect them moving forward. “For their kids’ sake [Archie and Lilibet], I hope that’s not true.”

“It’s like reality tv, and everybody just laps it up,” claims Rae about the reported drama in the couple’s marriage. “Watching other people fail instead of keeping an eye on their own failures.”

It’s hard to ‘feel sorry’ for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on October 16, 2018, in Sydney, Australia | James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Sky News host James MacPherson weighed in with his commentary regarding the couple. He claims it’s hard to “feel sorry” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Remember the car chase that ended up not so much of a car chase?” he asked. “There’s even suggestion they maybe they planted the story of their separation to keep themselves in the news.”

MacPherson believes the couple are caught up in the “boy who cried wolf syndrome.” He says the couple has “told lies many times, and people don’t know what to believe.” However, he concluded, “It’s a little hard to feel sympathy for them.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not formally commented on rumors regarding their marriage status. The couple lives in Montecito, CA, with their two children.