Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married for five years, but the two seem more in love than ever -- at least, that's what one body language expert says.

Is there ever not some kind of story circulating about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t exactly seen a private life since relocating to the United States back in 2020, and this year especially, it seems the rumor mill just keeps churning. From financial woes to house hunting and even marriage problems, people will stop at nothing to come up with some kind of issue between the two.

One body language expert analyzed one of Harry and Meghan’s date nights from this past spring and firmly believes that the two are “comfortable” and are not facing any marriage difficulties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day in 2018 | Ben Stansall/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Body language expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘comfortable’ and doing well

Despite what some tabloids want us to think, it doesn’t look like anything is wrong in Harry and Meghan’s marriage. The two met back in 2016, and Harry proposed a little more than a year later, in November 2017. After a six-month engagement, the couple tied the knot in May 2018. Since then, they’ve left the royal family and welcomed two children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Body language expert Darren Stanton recently analyzed the couple’s April outing to the Los Angeles Lakers game, and he seems to think everything is peachy between the two. “Compared to previous appearances we’ve seen of Harry in recent months, he appears far more content, with previous signs of anxiousness he’d show nowhere to be seen here,” Stanton said, speaking on behalf of Betfair (via Express). He added that Meghan provides “comfort” and “reassurance” to Harry and that her “admiration” for her husband is visible in their interactions.

“He then leans the other way into Meghan, bringing his face close to hers, which demonstrates the level of rapport and ease they have around each other,” Stanton continued. All in all, he didn’t see anything wrong with the couple’s body language that might signal there were any marital problems.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get close at a Los Angeles Lakers game in 2023 | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stuck by each other through difficult times

Most couples don’t start out marriage with all of the odds that Harry and Meghan faced. The ultra-famous couple chose to publicly disassociate from the rest of the royal family, which created plenty of controversy. Plus, they’ve faced a number of rumors, hardships with Meghan’s family, and other business and personal issue since meeting. But in the last five years of marriage, they’ve seemingly conquered them all.

While no couple is perfect, the rumors that Harry and Meghan are headed for divorce appear to be nothing more than an invasion of privacy based on assumptions. Still, the couple do have a long road ahead if they want to create a thriving business for themselves and also patch things up with the rest of their families. Meghan hasn’t been on speaking terms with her father since her wedding, and Harry has hardly spent any time with his brother and father since he and Meghan left the family back in 2020. However, there is still plenty of time for everything to turn out right.