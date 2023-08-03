The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain united in the face of divorce rumors, but an insider says their union is rocky.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage continues to fascinate royal fans. However, over the past year, Meghan and Harry faced scrutiny over their tell-all Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Harry’s book Spare, and a massive hit to their personal wealth after being dropped by Spotify. Subsequently, an insider claims Meghan will push Prince Harry “out the door” as she attempts to become a major Hollywood power player backed by a massive PR team.

Meghan Markle looks at Prince Harry on March 23, 2018, in Lisburn, Nothern Ireland | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

An insider believes Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle is on borrowed time

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield discussed the state of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship for her podcast To Di For Daily. She spoke with an anonymous entertainment lawyer named NT in Los Angeles, who runs a blind item blog called Crazy Days and Nights.

“I really think that over the last year, we have seen these [Harry and Meghan] are two totally different people with two totally different agendas,” NT claimed. “Can they keep it together?”

“I would argue that if Meghan gets some huge deal, something worth upwards of $40M guaranteed, Harry’s out the door,” he stated. He explained his reasons behind this shocking statement.

“The way you’re going to make a name for yourself is if you’re the face of an exclusive kind of brand. Then, Meghan will be in your face all the time,” he continued of the duchess’ new partnership with the global PR firm, William Morris Endeavor.

However, the couple remains united in the face of rumors their marriage is on the rocks. Over the past month, news leaked that they were “casually” looking at property in Malibu, moving from Montecito to the California shoreline. Is there more to this story than meets the eye?

Are rumors Harry and Meghan are house-hunting in Malibu a diversion tactic?

Kinsley Schofield discussed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaked rumors that they are entertaining moving to Malibu as a diversion tactic. This would pivot chatter away from the demise of their marriage.

“Could this be a diversion tactic so we will stop talking about the separation rumors?” Schofield questioned in the same video. “Look over there! Happily shopping for real estate and in love.”

However, Schofield claims the idea of moving to the coast completely contradicts everything Harry and Meghan have ever said about how they wish to live their lives. Malibu is much close to LA than Montecito. Therefore, they would not have the privacy from the press they crave, and Meghan would have less of a commute to take meetings regarding her new PR partnership.

Another interesting fact, says Schofield, is that Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, always wanted to live in Malibu. “It does feel like there is a common theme in a lot of things that they do,” she stated of moving to a town where Harry’s late mother once wanted to reside.

Princess Diana reportedly had plans to move to Malibu before she died

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and Prince William enjoy time on the beach in 1990 | Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Before she died, Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, reportedly had plans to move to Malibu, California. Paul Burrell, Diana’s former butler, once told Good Morning America that the late Princess of Wales intended to start a new life in America and settled on the tony seaside town, popular with celebrities.

Burrell said Diana wanted to move into the home of legendary actor Julie Andrews. There she planned to enjoy a new life, free from royal constraints, alongside Prince William and Harry.

“A lovely house. I saw all the plans for it. It was going to be in Malibu,” Burrell said. “[Diana] said, ‘This is our new life, just won’t it be great? Think of the lifestyle the boys — nobody’s judgmental here in America, you don’t have the class system, you don’t have the establishment.”

Therefore, if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle intend to move together to the California coastline, it would benefit Meghan professionally and fulfill the dream of Harry’s late mother. However, the couple has, thus far, not confirmed any rumors of a move or problems within their relationship.