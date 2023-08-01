Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield believes Meghan Markle is positioning herself to be just like friend Oprah Winfrey.

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry struggle to redefine themselves in the public eye, one royal commentator claims the Duchess of Sussex has big plans for her future. One of these goals includes becoming like her good friend Oprah Winfrey claims a royal commentator. Here’s what she had to say.

Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey in side-by-side photographs | Max Mumby/Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Is Meghan Markle looking to be a Hollywood power player?

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield discussed Meghan Markle’s future as a Hollywood power player. She shared her thoughts with Talk TV‘s Cristo Foufas.

“Meghan wants to be this power player, like Oprah,” Schofield says. “Ari Emmanuel, the head of William Morris Endeavor, can go to Netflix and say, ‘Look, I can get you Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow for this picture. I can get Tom Hanks for this picture, and Meghan Markle will produce it.”

“Now Ari can assemble a legitimate story, a legitimate team of actors. And they could create really good content produced by Meghan,” she continued.

Schofield believes this move will position Meghan in her next role as a producer. This would take her career to the next level, away from just acting.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry turned to Oprah Winfrey for their first royal family exit interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned to Oprah Winfrey for their first royal family exit interview. It occurred in early 2021 at an undisclosed location when Meghan was pregnant with the couple’s daughter, Lilibet Diana.

The interview was personal and unsparing about the toll entering the royal family took on Meghan. Oprah’s interview with the Sussex’s wound up being a discussion more profoundly sad than juicy.

Harry and Meghan trusted Oprah to be fair with thier story. She, in turn, was both persistent and empathetic to them and allowed them to get their side of the story on the record.

Oprah has since been a friend to the couple. She last weighed in on their journey separate the royal family by discussing King Charles’ coronation with Gayle King on CBS This Morning.

She told King, “I think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family. That’s what I think.”

Oprah continued, “That’s what the bottom line comes down to. What do you feel is the right thing for you?” She then added: “They haven’t asked me my opinion. No, they have not.”

What’s next professionally for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose together at a naming and unveiling ceremony for the new Royal Flying Doctor Service aircraft at Dubbo Airport on October 17, 2018, in Dubbo, Australia | Dominic Lipinski – Pool/Getty Images

Professionally, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry maintain a working relationship with Netflix. They continue to produce content for the streaming service.

Reportedly, the couple will debut several new projects. This year, the Sussex’s will premiere a documentary about the Invictus Games.

Upcoming, the couple reportedly has two other projects in the pipeline. One will be a series with a feminist slant featuring the Great Expectations character of Miss Havisham titled Bad Manners.

Following this, Prince Harry is set to travel to Africa to follow in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, for a documentary. Diana traveled to Africa to campaign against landmines shortly before her death.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reside in Montecito, CA, in the same neighborhood as longtime resident Oprah Winfrey. There they raise their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.