Angela Levin claims that Prince Harry will have difficulty navigating any solo projects without Meghan Markle.

Royal author Angela Levin, who accompanied Prince Harry on his royal duties for a year and was once granted privileged access to his Kensington Palace home, claims Meghan Markle treats her husband ‘like a servant.” Levin weighs in on who appears to hold power in the Sussex’s marriage, and claims Meghan’s “controlled everything.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed in 2019 at Bristol Old Vic theatre | Marc Giddings/AFP via Getty Images

A royal author believes Meghan Markle ‘controlled everything’ in her marriage to Prince Harry

Angela Levin discussed the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an interview with GBNews‘s Dan Wootton. The royal author believes there is an uneven distribution of power in the Sussex’s marriage.

She discussed Harry’s reported trip to Africa to film a documentary for Netflix. There, he will follow in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana, who championed causes in the continent.

However, Levin feels that Harry will struggle to navigate the project alone without his wife. “He’s done nothing without Meghan. She’s controlled everything,” Levin claims.

The author referenced how the couple has, at least publicly, appeared extraordinarily close. Levin feels it will be “incredibly difficult” for Harry to handle the stressors of the project without Meghan by his side. “[Meghan] treats him like a servant,” Levin stated.

Levin believes Harry’s Africa project will push the Duke of Sussex to his personal and professional limits. Here are her three reasons why.

Prince Harry may struggle in Africa without Meghan Markle by his side

Angela Levin believes there are three reasons why Prince Harry may struggle in Africa. Navigating the Netflix project alone could be incredibly difficult for the Duke of Sussex.

Per the royal author, Harry may look back to happier days when he and Meghan first fell in love, camping under the stars at Meno-A-Kwena in the Okavango Delta. Or he may be overwhelmed by retracing his beloved mother’s steps.

Without Meghan by his side, Levin feels Harry may struggle. “[Harry and Meghan] spent 10 days under the stars in Africa,” she said. “She’s not going back, but Harry loves Africa. It’s his second home.

Secondly, “the documentary is supposed to follow his mother, where she had been, in Africa. I think that will make him incredibly sad. He can’t cope with that now, over 20 years later.”

She continued, “To be there alone will be incredibly difficult. He’s done nothing without Meghan.”

Prince Harry may carry the burden of the couple’s Netflix deal on his shoulders, Angela Levin claims

The couple’s Netflix deal could very well ride on this particular project. However, will interest in the docuseries be enough for Netflix to complete the couple’s reported $100M payout for content?

Angela Levin believes this stress could also play a significant factor in Harry’s life. “He’s got hanging over himself that Netflix still has around $51M left to pay the couple,” she says.

“That’s a huge demand. Plus, the fact that his relationship with Meghan has changed. He’s just sort of there to run around and do what he’s told,” Levin concluded.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet confirmed plans for the reported Africa documentary. Next up for the couple’s Netflix contract is a docuseries following competitors of the Invictus Games titled Heart of Invictus.