The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will likely snub King Charles' 75th birthday, leading a royal expert to say there is no chance of reconciliation on the horizon.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to snub King Charles’ 75th birthday party in the latest twist of the ongoing royal feud. The event was seen as an opportunity for the royal family to come together and heal. However, according to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, no reconciliation is on the horizon. She says, “Harry and Meghan ane toxic,” and says the royals are in need of peace.

‘There’s an open wound when it comes to Prince Harry and the royal family’

“I was with the Wales Polo Team over the weekend, with people who had friendships within the royal family. And they told me that there was no reconciliation on the horizon,” says royal commentator Kinsley Schofield to Talk TV.

She continued, “There was absolute shock over [Harry and Meghan’s] betrayal. No one thought Prince Harry was capable of going as far as he did. There’s just an open wound when it comes to Prince Harry and the royal family.”

This statement correlates to rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to King Charles’ 75th birthday celebration. Schofield says her sources confirmed that rumor.

“I do believe that Harry and Meghan were not invited to celebrate the king’s birthday with the family,” Schofield said. “They are in desperate need of peace right now, and Harry and Meghan are toxic and the absolute opposite of peace.”

The publication of a new book could further Harry, Meghan, and members of the royal family

Kinsley Schofield discussed the publication of a new book titled Endgame, written by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend Omid Scobie. She discussed how much she believed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in setting the tone for content between its pages.

“[Scobie] said he spoke to individuals within the royal family for the book,” Schofield explained. “That leaves us with only two people: Harry and Meghan.”

“If they [Scobie] continue to claim that they don’t work with Harry and Meghan as they did with [the book] Finding Freedom, which we found out was a lie, then I would say Princess Eugenie should be pretty nervous because that’s the only person that I can see maybe communicating with him. She’s close in their corner.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘never-ending revenge saga’ against the royal family

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Schofield concluded, ” I feel this is another tentacle, another arm when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s never-ending revenge saga. The Prince William is a tyrant headline? I don’t believe it.”

As the tell-all book Endgame heads toward its publication date, Schofield believes the book is a way for the ex-senior royals to continue to keep their story in the headlines. She says there is a fundamental “difference between the truth and Harry and Meghan’s truth.”

“People now truly question Harry and Meghan’s version of events,” Schofield said of the couple’s isolation from senior royals. “There is no question that the content in this book is Harry and Meghan’s version of events.”

She concluded, “I think people will be much more critical of this new information. Unless you are full on board, Team Harry and Meghan, and then you’re on the crazy train, and there’s nothing we can do to change your mind.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not officially commented on the publication of Endgame. They have also not confirmed if they were used as source material for the book.