The United Kingdom's king has a new worry on his hands, the explosive remarks made in a new book detailing the fall of the House of Windsor.

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not spoken publicly about their royal family exit in almost one year, that doesn’t mean others aren’t speaking for them. A royal commentator claims King Charles should be “very worried” about a fresh fight from his son and daughter-in-law after the release of the book Endgame, penned by their friend Omid Scobie.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser of News.com.au discussed Endgame‘s publication and how it could open up a Pandora’s Box for the royal family once again. The book’s author, Omid Scobie, promises a “penetrating investigation into the future of the royal family.”

Per publisher HarperCollins, the book aims to “pull back the curtain on an institution in turmoil—exposing the chaos, family dysfunction, distrust and draconian practices threatening its very future. However, this is the monarchy’s endgame. Do they have what it takes to save it?”

Elser wrote, “With Endgame looking likely to revive some of the most damaging allegations made about the royal family in modern history (looking at you unconscious bias) if not possibly raise some fresh, bruising claims of its own. The Palace preparing to do any necessary ‘rebutting,’ with the added cherry of this invited/not inhibited butting of heads, all indications point to stormy seas ahead.”

She continued, “The reason – a book – an object that has traditionally not figured highly in reasons that monarchs have mused about whether they should reopen a wing of the tower specifically for relatives.”

Royal commentator shares provocative ‘Endgame’ chapter titles

Meghan Markle, King Charles, and Prince Harry photographed in 2018 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Daniela Elser dug deeper into the book’s contents. She subsequently revealed some provocative chapter titles that may turn the House of Windsor on its head.

Some of the book’s chapter titles include “Shaky Ground: The Queen is Dead, the Monarchy Faces Trouble,” “Oh God, I Hate This’: King Charles’s Premiere,” and “Gloves On: Prince William, Heir to the Throne.” She wrote, “However, the most potentially damaging one is clear – the chapter entitled “Race and the Royals: Institutional Bigotry and Denial.”

Elser continued, “It’s here where you need to imagine courtiers’ neatly rolling up starched sleeves and getting into the Rocky fighting stance. Reportedly, they will not be taking a fresh round of claims on this specific front in the politely supine position.”

“Rather, the Daily Mail has claimed that while ‘Palace aides have said they are unlikely to comment on the book’” however ‘any charges of racism will be ‘robustly rebutted,'” she wrote.

Elser concluded, “While ‘robustly rebutted’ might not exactly sound like a full-blow declaration of hostilities, there is a whiff of royal grapeshot here. It would be impossible to calculate how many stories I’ve written charting the downward spiral and tone of Charles and Harry’s relationship, but hold on tight; it sounds like it’s only getting worse.”

What does the release of ‘Endgame’ have to do with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly worked with Omid Scobie for his first book, Finding Freedom. The trio are reportedly good friends.

The Daily Mail reported the Sussexes repeatedly denied cooperating with Scobie and his co-author Carolyn Durand on Finding Freedom. Still, Meghan was later forced to admit in the High Court that she authorized an aide to brief the pair secretly.

However, it is unknown whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had anything to do with the content featured in Endgame. Scobie’s take on racism claims by the royal family harken back to the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview, where they said a senior royal wondered how dark their son Archie’s skin would be.

Scobie claims to have interviewed both current and former Palace staff, trusted friends of the royals, and family members as source material for the book. He is often the first to post information about their charitable endeavors and awards on social media.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle united against the royal family in the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan and the book Spare. That was in late 2022 and early 2023.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not commented on Endgame‘s release. The couple lives in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.