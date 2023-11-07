The Duke of Sussex appeared via video message for the gala supporting veterans and active servicemembers.

Prince Harry showed off his comedic chops and mocked himself during an appearance at the 17th annual Stand Up for Heroes gala. He poked fun at “gingers, my fellow endangered species” and other elements of his life in honor of the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

Prince Harry poked fun at his life, his hair color in honor of a good cause

Prince Harry took aim at himself at the annual Stand Up for Heroes gala. He joked about the idea he is surrounded by yes men and women.

Harry said, “Hello New York. Obviously, I was deeply honored when Bob asked me to debut my stand-up act with you all tonight” (via YouTube).

“Due to the shockingly low representation of gingers last year, and out of respect for my fellow endangered species, here I am, reporting for duty. As someone who never gets scrutinized, I haven’t even had to prepare much,” he joked.

“But out of an abundance of caution, I have been working on this particular act for quite some time. Everyone I know tells me it’s perfect,” he concluded. “And no, these aren’t people who just tell me what I want to hear. These are people like my finance manager, my lawyer, and of course, my reiki healer.”

Then, Prince Harry’s remarks turned serious

Prince Harry wore his military medals and a red poppy on his lapel. He followed his jokes with a series of serious remarks.

“Thank you for having me to this splendid evening celebrating our incredible veterans.” He continued, “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Service is what happens in the quiet and the chaos.”

“Whether we are wearing the uniform or not, we must continue to uphold the values we learned side by side on the base, on the drill square and on the battlefield. Values of service, values of honor and integrity and values of togetherness and solidarity.”

“I know our journeys to this point differ. But we are always connected through what we learned as humans. What we faced as families and how we’ve come out stronger because of our ability to listen, to understand, to support one another,” the Duke of Sussex concluded.

What is Stand Up for Heroes?

Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp at the 2023 Stand Up for Heroes event | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Bob Woodruff Foundation ensures that veterans, service members, and their families have stable and successful futures. The idea for Stand Up for Heroes originated in 2006, when Woodruff was reporting on the transfer of power between US and Iraqi security forces for ABC’s World News Tonight.

His armored vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb, and he sustained a life-threatening traumatic brain injury. Woodruff’s life was saved and he subsequently spent 36 days in a medically induced coma at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Woodruff’s recovery promoted his family to raise awareness about the challenges both veterans and military families face every day. Stand Up for Heroes provides working solutions to help support servicemen and women as they re-enter civilian life.

The event took place on Nov. 6 at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in NYC. Also appearing were Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, Jimmy Carr, Ronny Chieng, Shane Gillis, Josh Groban, Tracy Morgan, Jon Stewart, The War and Treaty and Rita Wilson.