Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2024 ‘Redemption’ Plan Isn’t off to a Good Start, Author Says: ‘Actions Speak Louder Than Words’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'see 2024 as their year of redemption,' but they've already missed out on an opportunity that could've helped them, according to a royal author: Christmas with the royal family.

It’s a new year, but the (recent) past may hinder Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hopes for 2024. According to an author, what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t do as 2023 came to a close — reunite with the rest of the British royal family over Christmas — may torment them as they attempt a “redemption” year.

Harry and Meghan weren’t with the royal family at Sandringham for Christmas

Per tradition, British royals flocked to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England. King Charles III’s private country home, it’s where royals gather during the holiday season. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, were there. So were many others, but notably absent were the Sussexes.

Following much speculation about Harry and Meghan’s Christmas plans, the couple, along with their children Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, were nowhere to be seen at Sandringham. Meanwhile, royals exchanged gifts on Christmas Eve and walked to church on Christmas Day.

Instead, Harry and Meghan reportedly celebrated in Montecito, California, where they’ve lived since 2020.

Not being part of the Christmas ‘‘show of unity’ suggested Harry and Meghan aren’t interested in redemption

Discussing Harry and Meghan’s absence, royal author Phil Dampier told Fabulous the couple let another “golden opportunity to rehabilitate their image,” as the outlet described, pass (via Express).

“Harry and Meghan have let it be known that they see 2024 as their year of redemption, to which my reaction is good luck with that,” Dampier said.

“It’s a trite phrase dreamt up by their Hollywood PR people and, in reality, means very little,” he continued.

“Actions speak louder than words. And the Sussexes need to do things which will convince the public on both sides of the Pond [Atlantic Ocean] that they want to redeem themselves. Not just talk about it.”

Harry and Meghan can’t compete with royal family ‘goodwill’

“The royals put on a show of unity at Christmas, with even Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Fergie being allowed to walk to church and join them for lunch.”

All in all, the visual of the extended royal family sent a succinct “message” to the public as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The message was clear: everyone was welcome except Harry and Meghan,” the author said.

By not celebrating Christmas with the royals, Dampier explained, Harry and Meghan left the spotlight open for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“I think the penny has finally dropped with them,” he said. “That they can never compete with an ancient institution admired around the world. Particularly the goodwill still lingering from the late queen’s [Queen Elizabeth II] reign.

“William and Kate have never been more popular, and the Sussexes can’t hold a candle to them,” he concluded.

Previously, Harry and Meghan, along with William and Kate, released 2023 Christmas cards. The former used a photo taken at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany. Meanwhile, the Wales family appeared in a portrait specifically for the occasion.