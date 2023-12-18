As much as King Charles may 'love' to have Prince Harry and Meghan with him at Christmas, 'it's not that simple,' according to a report.

Anyone hoping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunite with the royal family come Christmas, prepare to be disappointed. It’s looking like a no-go. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly not spending Christmas in England with their fellow royals, no matter how much King Charles III may want them to. The reason is ongoing “hostility” toward the couple and nerves about bringing them, even temporarily, back into the royal fold.

Harry and Meghan aren’t being invited to Sandringham for Christmas

After much speculation surrounding where Harry and Meghan are spending Christmas — at home in Montecito, California, or abroad — it seems no holiday invite from the king, not even for New Year’s Eve, has materialized.

As a “royal insider” told Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl, there’s “no chance” Harry, Meghan, and their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, are being invited to the royal family’s annual Christmas celebration at the Sandringham Estate.

Simply put, there’s still too much “hostility” on the royals’ side. The report comes after Harry and Meghan were said to have a November 2023 birthday phone call with King Charles, prompting potential reunion speculation.

However, per the report, there’s been “little communication” between Harry, Meghan, and the king in the weeks since.

Harry and Meghan being at Sandringham for Christmas ‘would make things very difficult’

As for how Harry’s father feels about the idea, the source noted King Charles is a fan. He “would love” to have everyone together, the source said.

“The king would love nothing more than to have Christmas with his sons and all his grandchildren. But it’s not that simple,” they said. “And there is no chance the Sussexes will be coming.”

There’s part of the monarch, 75, that’s apprehensive about Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lili being there. “It would make things very difficult because there is still so much hostility towards [sic] Harry and Meghan. Particularly from the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

Sources close to Prince William and Kate Middleton were cited as saying they don’t want to be near Harry and Meghan, “let alone spend Christmas with them.”

“Charles is also deeply nervous about the risks of conversations being leaked by the Sussex camp. Which is why there have been very few of them,” the insider explained.

Then there’s the drama surrounding Omid Scobie’s Endgame book, which hit shelves on Nov. 28, 2023, only to be pulled in certain countries shortly after for naming the royals allegedly involved in making comments about Archie’s skin color.

A source “who recently spent time with senior members” told the author the “king finds these suggestions about racism extraordinary and frankly unbelievable. It is all so far removed from the truth and what was actually said.”

The royal family’s 2023 Christmas is set to be a mix of tradition and change

Christmas is going to be slightly different for the royal family this year. Sure, certain traditions will continue. Royals are still flocking to Norfolk, England, for the festivities and having their traditional Christmas feast and walk to church.

Additionally, William and Kate are expected to spend Christmas Day with the royals. Then they’ll head to Anmer Hall with the Middleton family, as they’ve done since 2011.

So what’s different? The guest list for the royal family’s Christmas. Queen Camilla’s children, whom she usually spends Christmas evening with at her Ray Mill home, are joining the Windsor clan.

This means that her son, Tom Parker Bowles, and daughter, Laura Lopes, and their children — Camilla’s grandchildren — will be there for Christmas dinner at Sandringham. Also on the guest list is Camilla’s sister, Annabel Elliot.