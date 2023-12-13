Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 and now, per a commentator, they may help him become more 'comfortable' with his 'California life.'

Prince Harry is poised to become even more involved in the Invictus Games. A commentator says the Duke of Sussex, despite having lived in California since 2020, must find a way to get “comfortable” in his post-working royal existence. And the games, which began in 2014, will likely be his answer.

Harry’s future is ‘uncertain’ 3 years after moving to California

The Duke of Sussex has called California home since relocating stateside in 2020 with Meghan Markle and their now-4-year-old son, Prince Archie. Today, they’re a family of four, having welcomed a daughter, Princess Lilibet, 2, in 2021.

Although the Sussexes have had years to settle into their new life and figure out a path forward, according to royal commentator Nick Bullen, “Harry has an uncertain future currently.”

“I think that’s what he chose,” the True Royalty TV co-founder said in an interview (via Express). “And I think he’s going to have to find a way of being comfortable in that California life.”

How might Harry do that? With the Invictus Games, Bullen explained, saying the 39-year-old’s way of adjusting to his new life is the reason why he thinks Harry will “focus more and more on Invictus.”

“His Invictus Games are very important,” the commentator said. “I think you’ll see him be more and more involved in that in the coming years. Because if you look around, is there another area that he has a significant stake in? I’m not aware of it.”

The Invictus Games are among the few things Harry has career-wise

Bullen also compared Harry’s post-royal career with that of his brother, Prince William.

“All of the Duchy of Cornwall businesses now sit under Prince William,” Bullen said. The Duchy of Cornwall is a collection of extensive land holdings that were transferred to the Prince of Wales upon King Charles III‘s coronation.

“The king has his role as king. So what has Harry got?” he asked. “I think the answer is not a lot apart from, of course, his family and his children and his new life in California.”

In addition to the Invictus Games, Harry is the Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp, a mental health coaching platform. He and Meghan are also behind the Archewell Foundation as well as Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio.

Canada’s hosting Harry’s Invictus Games in 2025

Next up is Canada for the Invictus Games. Technically, it’s a return as they were held in Toronto in 2017, where Harry and Meghan made their public debut as a couple.

The games, which were most recently hosted in Düsseldorf, Germany and attended by the couple, are headed to Vancouver, British Columbia, for the 2025 games.

Officially known as the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, the competition will feature more than 500 athletes, per the Invictus Games Foundation.

This time, however, there’s the addition of winter sports. This means fans can expect alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, skeleton, and wheelchair curling events. Plus, the “core” sports of rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair rugby, and wheelchair basketball.

The 2025 Invictus Games are scheduled for Feb. 8-16, 2025.