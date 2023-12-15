Prince William and Kate Middleton unveiled their 2023 Wales family Christmas card on Dec. 9, 2023, and soon found themselves accused of editing the photo.

Christmas card cringe. Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly “embarrassed” by claims their 2023 Christmas card — a black and white image of them and their three children — went through Photoshop. More on the small details in the Wales family’s poses that have prompted questions of poor editing online ahead. Plus, what the photographer who took the snap had to say about the experience.

A closer look at hands and feet prompted editing criticism surrounding the Wales family’s 2023 Christmas card

On Dec. 9, 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to social media to unveil their 2023 Christmas card. Posted to their official Instagram account, the black-and-white studio-style image, taken by Josh Shinner earlier in the year in Windsor, England, showed the family of five wearing button-down shirts and jeans.

Princess Charlotte, 9, sat front and center flanked by her brothers, Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 5, and their parents. “Our family Christmas card for 2023 ?❤️,” the Prince and Princess of Wales captioned the photo.

Upon taking a closer look at the image, many online noticed perceived discrepancies suggesting editing had been done. Namely, what appeared to be Louis’s splayed fingers and the odd placement of feet among the group.

The Christmas card photo came on the heels of the Wales family’s night out at Kate’s third annual Together At Christmas concert.

William and Kate were ‘as shocked as everyone else’ by the reaction to their 2023 Christmas card photo

Prince Louis, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte | Josh Shinner/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Historically, William and Kate get positive reviews for their Christmas cards, and other family photos for that matter. Sure, there might be the occasional slightly odd detail. But overall, the reaction is overwhelmingly favorable.

Then along came their 2023 Christmas card with a major curveball. Like those before it, the image has prompted praise. However, it’s unveiled brought with it the aforementioned claims of being heavily edited.

The claims have left William and Kate “embarrassed,” an “insider” told Us Weekly, and frankly surprised. The parents of three “were as shocked as everyone else” by the reaction to their 2023 Christmas card.

William, Kate, and their kids were ‘relaxed’ taking their 2023 Christmas card photo earlier in the year

Being royals didn’t stop the Wales family from having a sense of normalcy during their Christmas card photoshoot. So much so that Josh Shinner, the photographer behind the image, now counts it one of his most laidback shoots to date.

“It was such a pleasure to photograph The Prince and Princess of Wales and their family for the Christmas portrait this year,” he captioned the photo on Instagram, calling it “without [a] doubt one of the most relaxed and enjoyable sittings I’ve ever had.”

Shinner also revealed George, Charlotte, and Louis provided some laughs. “I now have a whole new set of jokes that are right on my level thanks to the children,” he added, noting in the comments he’s keeping the jokes to himself.

Since the release of the Wales family’s 2023 Christmas card, they’ve shared another glimpse inside their lives. Kate, George, Louis, and Charlotte were seen in a surprise Dec. 11 video helping out at Baby Bank near their Adelaide Cottage home.