Here's why it's being claimed that even if the Prince of Wales and other royals decide to forgive Prince Harry, they won't be opening their arms to Meghan.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles in the royal family no one was prepared for the barrage of verbal grenades and attacks that the Sussexes were going to unleash on the prince’s relatives.

After everything that the duke and duchess revealed in interviews, their Netflix docuseries, and Harry’s memoir Spare it’s no surprise that relations between them and other members of the family have worsened and become non-existent. Harry though is the son of the king, brother to the future monarch, and has a place in the line of succession so a reconciliation with the royals may happen one day. But at least one commentator says when and if that occurs, Meghan will not be welcomed back into the royal circle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the National Service of Thanksgiving during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond spoke about how the Sussexes’ broke the family’s trust with some of their allegations and jumped into a “no-go area” with they dragged the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) into it.

She told The Sun’s Fabulous: “I think William is still deeply hurt by Harry and Meghan’s attacks, particularly on Catherine. That is a no-go area as far as William is concerned and he is understandably very protective of his wife, who was once regarded by Harry as ‘the sister he never had.’”

Bond continued: “There are very few people that any member of the royal family can trust, but they always hope that they can trust one another. It’s the tightest of closed circles. But Harry has driven a coach and horses through that sibling trust. He has revealed William’s private thoughts and conversations — or at least Harry’s version of them — and that will be extremely hard to forgive and impossible to forget.”

‘Can’t see a time’ when Harry’s wife would be welcomed back into the royal fold

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit a Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township during their royal tour of South Africa | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

But even if William were to reconcile with his brother at some point, Bond doesn’t think Harry’s wife will ever be welcomed back into the Firm by the Waleses or any other senior royal again.

“I can’t see a time when Meghan would be welcomed back into the bosom of the family,” the commentator said before adding, “Or a time when she would ever want to be welcomed back.”

Bond added that a reconciliation between the princes likely isn’t in the cards though in the near future.

“I think William has closed his mind to thoughts of reconciliation any time soon and has simply moved on with his life,” she explained per OK!. “It’s probably his coping mechanism, just as Harry says he blocked out all feelings about losing his mother for the first few years after Diana’s death.”

Prince William and Prince Harry attend the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St. George’s Chapel | Jeff J Mitchell – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Bond also believes plans for a reconciliation are on hold as the Prince of Wales enjoys the momentum following successful trips abroad and at home.

She noted that “William is thriving on his own. He is fiercely facing forward with his life, he’s forging ahead with his causes and preaching hope and optimism about projects to save the planet. He is shining on the world stage and, in truth, he’s probably quite happy not to share it with Harry.

“William will probably have to deal with the rift with Harry one day but right now he is making his mark as Prince of Wales and enjoying great popularity and a wonderfully happy home life.”