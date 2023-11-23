Reports have been circulating that the Sussexes are hoping to score an invite to spend the Christmas holiday in Sandringham. But it's believed that Prince William would rather they not.

With Christmas approaching speculation is mounting about whether Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will be invited and will accept an invitation to spend the holiday with other members of the royal family at Sandringham.

If the Sussexes are invited and decide not to attend, perhaps King Charles will be a little hurt by that and not being able to see his grandchildren but according to one expert, Prince William “won’t shed a tear.”

Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Following chatter that Prince Harry was invited to the U.K. for King Charles’ 75th birthday, a spokesperson for the duke insisted that was not true as no such invitation had been extended. Now a new report claims that friends of Harry’s say he and Meghan would like to receive an invite and would spend the festive season with the royal family.

That news puts the king in a tricky position because the leaked information pushes a narrative that the Sussexes are open to reconciliation. That basically forces the monarch’s hand to invite them because if he doesn’t then he’ll be painted as cold and will appear like he doesn’t want to reconcile. Many royal watchers though don’t believe the couple would go anyway and are just playing the will-they-or-won’t-they game to stay in the headlines.

However, royal commentator and host of the podcast To Di for Daily Kinsey Schofield disagrees as she thinks Meghan and Harry will go if asked but will have a few conditions the royals must meet.

“The Sussexes would not decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty,” Schofield told Sky News. “They would ask for extra protection saying that without a residence in Britain that is something that they would require. They would also require a formal invitation from the king in Buckingham Palace so they would be able to stay in one of the royal residences.”

Prince William ‘won’t shed a tear’ if Prince Harry and Meghan don’t make it

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend 2018 Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey | Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The duke and duchess have yet to receive an invite to Sandringham for the holiday. And less than a year removed from their Netflix docuseries and Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare, Prince William reportedly is in no mood to sit down for Christmas dinner with his brother and sister-in-law.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond opined that Meghan and Harry won’t be joining the royals this year and the Prince of Wales will be just fine not having to see the Sussexes on Christmas.

“Harry’s absence from the celebrations at Sandringham will be painfully obvious,” Bond told GB News. “Little Archie and Lilibet should be running around with their many cousins, pulling crackers, opening presents and understanding their place in the family, connecting with their relatives even though their lives are thousands of miles away. But that’s not going to happen. I don’t think William will be shedding a tear over this. Deep down, I’m sure he still loves Harry but I don’t think he can see a way out of the rift that has opened between them.”

She added: “I think William has closed his mind to the prospect of reconciliation with Harry.”