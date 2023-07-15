A clip of an awkward interaction in which the Duchess of Sussex tried to interact with the Prince of Wales after a service resurfaced and has people talking.

Before Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles within the royal family many thought that the Duchess of Sussex and Prince William’s wife, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton), were feuding. But according to a number of royal experts and what was published in Spare, it was actually the brothers who were having problems when William voiced concerns about Harry’s decision to marry Meghan.

There weren’t many cracks seen publicly between the future king and former Suits star. However, one video in which Meghan tried to unsuccessfully get William’s attention has been making the rounds again proving that all was not well.

Meghan Markle and Prince William attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey in 2018 | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The video is from Christmas Day 2018. It was Meghan’s second time spending the holiday with Harry’s family and the first since they were married.

After the service at St. Mary Magdalene concluded, cameras captured the royals exiting the church and the duchess appeared to be trying to get her brother-in-law’s attention, but he doesn’t engage with her and barely makes eye contact.

In the video, Meghan looked as if she is going to say something to William but he doesn’t acknowledge her and just continues adjusting his scarf. After not getting a response, the cameras caught Meghan’s reaction as her face fell and she looked a bit stunned. Toward the end of the clip, after the couples walk down the church stairs, Meghan smiles and quickly turns around to face William again but he doesn’t say anything to her then either.

The internet was buzzing after the video made the rounds in 2018 leaving many convinced that William intentionally ignored and snubbed the duchess which at the time left fans confused. Now a shortened clip from that day has been shared on TikTok and the majority of the opinions shifted to users saying William was right to do what he did.

TikTok users weighed in on the clip

A TikTok user broke down the two instances in a condensed clip with the video caption: “Remember that Christmas where Meghan kept trying to catch William’s eye and chat to him but he was having none of it?”

The clip has racked up more than 1900 comments.

Prince William and Meghan Markle seen ready to depart after the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

One commenter wrote: “At the end of the day, Harry is his little brother and he didn’t hide his distaste for her. He saw red flags and likely pointed those out as a sibling.” A second person chimed: “William knew … he ABSOLUTELY KNEW!!” Another person wrote: “The queen knew, Charlie knew, William knew, even George knew, only Harry did not know.” And a fourth added: “Even [Prince] Louie knew.”

Others had jokes about the scarf William was paying attention to instead of Meghan.

“The scarf will forever be iconic,” one user posted.

And another joked: “That scarf was a paid extra,” to which another person replied: “He nearly strangled himself.”