Find out what a former royal employee is saying about the Duke of Sussex not having any future in the U.K.

It’s been nearly four years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles within the royal family. But several recent reports claim that the duke would like to return to the U.K.

The details of when and for how long are unclear. But now someone who knows Harry and used to work for his parents is questioning the prince’s motives for wanting to go back to Britain and warning him that “there’s no job” open for him anymore as the royals won’t be “betrayed” another time.

Ex-Palace aide says ‘there’s no job for Harry anymore’ and he should have known better

Prince Harry departs the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Paul Burrell began working in the royal household when he was 18 years old and became Queen Elizabeth II‘s personal footman. He was later moved to the household of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana. After they separated, Burrell served as the princess’s butler until her death in 1997. He opined that any job or position Harry could have had if he stayed in the U.K. is “long gone” now.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Burrell said: “I personally think there is no job or working role for [him] in the royal family, I think that’s long gone. We shouldn’t expect [the Sussexes] to come back as working members of the royal family because they aren’t going to. They are going to have to plow their own field now.”

Burrell added that Harry was aware that these were the consequences when he wrote his memoir Spare.

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ memoir | Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The former royal butler explained: “Harry knew what the score was when he was putting pen to paper. He knew what he was doing and what the consequences would be. He knew that his mother suffered the same consequences. He knew that when she wrote her book it had dire consequences.

“She managed to crawl back until the Panorama interview but once that aired it was the final straw. She had a troubled life trying to find a voice and that’s what Harry’s been trying to do, trying to find a voice and a place. Everybody makes mistakes but that was a huge mistake. Coming back to England, I wonder if he has thought how unpopular they are in their country and that will bring its own problems.”

The reason Prince Harry will be shut out is because the royals won’t be ‘betrayed again’

Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla | Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Burrell also believes there’s no way for Harry to get back into the royal fold because his family won’t allow him to betray them again.

“I think there is a very bad feeling in the royal family about Harry and Meghan that if they let them back into the royal fold they will be betrayed again,” Burrell opined. “They see it as airing dirty laundry in public and telling tales in public when they know all too well that they shouldn’t do that.

“They see it as Harry now making money off the back of being royal which is wrong in their books. They have thrown other members of the family under the bus which is well documented now and you can’t go back: once you have done it you’re out and I think Harry has to understand that. It’s a cruel world but they have to be like that to survive and to not let one of their own prejudice the privileged world they live in.”