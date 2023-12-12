King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles will host their second Christmas as king and queen at Sandringham -- and there are two surprising guests who made this year's invite list.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are about to host their second Sandringham Christmas celebration as the king and queen consort. Last year, the family celebrated their first traditional royal Christmas without Queen Elizabeth after her death at 96 in September 2022.

Charles and Camilla haven’t made too many changes to the monarchy or its rules since stepping into their new royal roles; however, they have reportedly expanded the Christmas dinner invite list. This year, the couple will host two surprising family members who have never received the coveted invite.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles on Christmas in 2009 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles’ two children will reportedly attend Christmas at Sandringham

For as long as Camilla has been a member of the royal family, her own family has never been included in the Christmas celebrations. Camilla shares two children, Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles, with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. Camilla and Andrew divorced after her infamous affair with then-Prince Charles was leaked, though she still has a close relationship with her two children.

Express reports that Camilla’s kids — along with their families — will attend the coveted Sandringham Christmas celebration this year. Express reports that the royals will host Camilla’s daughter Laura, along with her husband and three children. Tom will also be in attendance, though it’s unclear if his two children will spend the holiday with the royals or with their mother, from whom Tom divorced in 2018.

The royal family is clearly expanding in ways it hasn’t before. Even just last year, Camilla’s own children were out of the question as potential invitees. Despite spending much of her later life in the royal spotlight, Camilla always maintained a close relationship with her kids.

Who is — and isn’t — on the royal family Christmas guest list?

In addition to Camilla’s children, former royal Sarah Ferguson will also reportedly attend the Sandringham celebration. Her two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, are often in attendance.

The biggest question remains over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s RSVP. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not attended a royal Christmas celebration since 2018, more than a year before they announced they would step back from their royal roles. Rumors have swirled that this year could be the year where Harry and Meghan make their way to the United Kingdom.

However, the untimely release of Omid Scobie’s recent book, “Endgame,” appears to have Meghan and Harry once again feeling tension between the royal family. Harry has reportedly been working on his relationship with his father, though it’s unclear where the two men stand. Meghan has not been back to the UK since she and Harry attended the queen’s funeral back in 2022. Plus, Harry supposedly is not even on speaking terms with his brother, which makes a Christmas appearance seem unlikely. Of course, Charles has been itching to spend time with Harry and Meghan’s two kids, so that could potentially be reason enough for the couple to head overseas for the holidays.