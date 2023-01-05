Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Cliffhanger’ Between Netflix Series and Memoir Hasn’t ‘Terrified’ the Royal Family, Expert Claims

According to one royal expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the world on a “cliffhanger” after concluding their Netflix documentary series. Harry’s memoir will soon be on shelves, and the royal family might not be as “terrified” as some observers think.

There’s been a lot of chatter about how Harry’s relatives might respond to potential swipes he makes at them. But one commentator predicted that, while they might be “wearied,” they aren’t living in terror of what’s to come.

(L-R) King Charles III, Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s memoir is due for release on January 10 after Netflix ‘cliffhanger’

Spare, Harry’s memoir, will be available in stores on Jan. 10, 2023. It comes after being delayed from an original release date of late 2022.

“For Harry, this is his story at last,” Penguin Random House said in a press release (CNN). “With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Harry will reportedly donate proceeds from book sales to “several charities,” including some close to the heart of his late mother, Princess Diana. As CNN reported, “he has already donated $1,500,000 to Sentebale, a group that supports children affected by HIV/AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana.”

Royal expert predicts Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir has the royal family ‘wearied’ but not ‘terrified’ during cliffhanger period

With speculation that Harry will spill more royal family secrets in his “critic-proof” memoir, some observers have discussed how the other members might be handling it.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine, “A lot has been left on a cliffhanger, and there is a £35m book deal here, so don’t underestimate the couple or their capacity to surprise and throw in a few more bombs just when you thought there were no more.”

“I don’t think the royal family are terrified by anything, least of all of what is going to come next in Harry’s autobiography,” Nicholl added. “But concerned? Apprehensive? Yes. Ready to respond? Quite possibly. Wearied by all of this? Absolutely.”

Prince Harry allegedly claims Prince William knocked him to the floor after an altercation over Meghan Markle in his book

“He grabbed me…ripping my necklace, & he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet & told him to get out.” #Spare #PrinceHarry https://t.co/dp020LDyRE — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) January 5, 2023

Some of Harry’s Spare claims about the royal family have started to trickle out, including a story about Prince William knocking him to the ground during a disagreement.

As reported by The Guardian, Harry’s book alleges William began to “parrot the press narrative” about Meghan. Things got heated, and according to Harry, he offered William a glass of water. He recalls telling him, “Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this.”

Harry writes, “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast.”

That’s when Harry claims his brother knocked him to the ground. He adds he landed on a dog bowl and injured his back.

Furthermore, per The Guardian, Harry alleges in Spare that his father labeled him a “spare” on the day of his birth. The future King Charles supposedly said to Diana, “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare — my work is done.”