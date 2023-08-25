Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had problems with both of their families for years, and one royal columnist thinks it suggests the two are hypocrites.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t been on good terms with either of their families since the couple wed back in 2018. Now, Harry and Meghan are living in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and the only family member they have a close relationship with is Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, though there could be a few other members of Meghan’s family whom she remains close to.

One royal expert thinks that Harry and Meghan’s strained relationship with their family actually shows hypocrisy because they claim to stand for things they “never apply” in their own lives.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel ‘never apply’ what they claim to stand for, expert says

Cracks in the couple’s relationships with their family members began showing years ago, prior to Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding. Meghan’s father was found to have been communicating with the paparazzi and staging paparazzi images, which Meghan found unacceptable. It ultimately tore apart their father-daughter relationship. Harry, on the other hand, was not supported by his family, and the royals also did not come to Meghan’s defense with the bullying. As a result, neither one is on good terms with their families, but one expert says that shows hypocrisy.

Royal columnist Jan Moir wrote in Daily Mail that Harry and Meghan claim to stand for things that they don’t apply in their own personal lives. “The Duke and Duchess keep embracing big themes such as reconciliation and family,” Moir wrote. “They talk earnestly of healing, humanity and hope but, somehow, never apply these messages to themselves and their relationships with their families, which are as toxic as a giant hogweed swamp.” Specifically, she notes that Thomas Markle and King Charles have both never met their granddaughter, and Thomas has also never met his grandson.

Do Thomas Markle and King Charles deserve second chances with Harry and Meghan?

The drama between Charles and Harry has been widely publicized, and the public is admittedly a bit confused about who is in the wrong here. Still, Harry does seem to think there is room for a second chance, as he said in an interview that he thinks reconciliation with his father is possible.

Thomas, on the other hand, greatly betrayed his daughter by working with the very people who were out to get her. Since then, Thomas has done plenty of other interviews about Meghan, despite not having had a relationship with her in years. Plus, his other children, Thomas and Samantha, have not had a good thing to say about Meghan. In this case, does he deserve a relationship with his daughter? That’s a hard question to answer, but it doesn’t necessarily mean Meghan is in the wrong for removing him from her life.

It ultimately comes down to the idea that it’s a shame these adults all can’t put their troubles aside in the name of bettering their families. Regardless of who is “at fault” for the drama, no one is winning in the personal battle.