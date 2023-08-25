Prince William and Kate Middleton might not publicize their feelings much, but they reportedly have a lot of 'anger' toward Prince Harry than we realize.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were once incredibly close with Prince Harry. Harry referred to Kate as a “sister” at one point, and the three were working royals together from the moment Kate married William back in 2011. However, over the last five years, things have fallen apart between the two. Harry met Meghan Markle and found a new sense of self, which William reportedly wasn’t crazy about. And from there, tensions continued to rise.

Now, one royal expert claims that inside sources say William and Kate are much angrier toward Harry than the public even realizes.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Royal expert says Prince William and Kate Middleton have more ‘anger’ toward Prince Harry than the public knows

Harry and Meghan began pulling away from William and Kate back in 2018, after the two couples butted heads over a few things. Meghan and Kate didn’t get along super well, but they still made a handful of public appearances together and seemed to enjoy each other’s company. However, William and Harry were becoming more distant; William reportedly thought Harry was rushing into things with Meghan, and between that and the royal family not defending Meghan against the press, Harry and Meghan wound up leaving the family.

Since then, plenty of anger has been felt on both sides, but royal author Tom Quinn says William and Kate harbor more “anger” than the public even understands.

“I interviewed people that worked for Harry and Meghan when they were in England,” Quinn told Express. “I also interviewed people that worked for Kate and William. They say that privately there’s a lot more anger than there is publicly.” He continued, “William and Kate are especially furious about the accusation that William physically assaulted Harry.” Apparently, a lot of William’s frustration also comes from Harry’s decision to air their family matters publicly.

Prince William is also reportedly angry toward Harry for speaking about Kate Middleton

Harry and Kate used to have quite a close relationship. However, when Harry stepped back from his royal role, he and Meghan did discuss Kate openly on a number of occasions, which supposedly greatly upset William.

During Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021, Meghan explained that Kate made her cry the week before her wedding. And in Harry’s memoir, he addressed how tensions between Kate and Meghan started during Meghan’s “pregnancy brain” comment. Royal expert Kinsey Schofield has since said that that’s where so much of William’s frustration comes from.

“A significant amount of William’s unhappiness toward Harry revolves around Harry and Meghan discussing Catherine so openly to Oprah and within ‘Spare,’” Schofield told Fox News. This does make sense, given that the royal men tend to be especially protective over their wives. Perhaps the solution to Harry and William’s feud lies in Kate and Meghan becoming closer. Still, neither side has seemed to make much effort to repair the relationship with the other one, meaning Harry and Meghan could remain isolated in California for much longer than anyone had hoped.