Prince Harry Has ‘No Intention’ of ‘Letting Go of Past Royal Family Mistakes’ Claims Commentator

As Prince Harry continues to voice his dissatisfaction with the royal family, he risks permanently damaging any chance of a reconciliation, claims a royal commentator. They believe the Duke of Sussex reportedly has “no intention” of “letting go of past royal family mistakes.”

Prince Harry’s feelings toward his family have not changed since stepping down as a senior royal in 2020

Over the past several months, Prince Harry has been on a media blitz to promote his 410-page autobiography Spare. During many interviews, he addressed reconciling his feelings with members of the royal family. However, he has not yet done so, leaving the ball effectively in his family’s court.

In a six-part series titled Harry & Meghan, he and his wife, Meghan Markle, addressed the public directly. They shared their version of events that led them to step down as senior royals in 2020 and move to California with their son Archie Windsor. The couple welcomed a daughter, Lilibet Diana, in 2021.

However, Harry’s feelings toward his family appear to have not changed. In a recent appearance with Dr. Gabor Mate, he discussed the ‘traumas’ he experienced growing up in the royal family. He said, per Entertainment Tonight, “as a father, I feel a huge responsibility to ensure that I don’t pass on any traumas or negative experiences that I’ve had as a kid or as a man growing up.”

A royal commentator believes Harry has no intention of forgiving and forgetting the past. She shared her thoughts in an essay regarding the royal spare.

Prince Harry has ‘no intention’ of ‘letting go of past royal family mistakes’

In an essay for The Courier Mail, royal commentator Daniela Elser claims the Duke of Sussex will continue to speak out against his family. She believes this narrative shows “no sign of stopping.”

She wrote, “What has become clear this week is that Harry’s tell-all Spare wasn’t his final, parting shot in his fight against the palace. Instead, the duke is only going to continue waging his one-person war.”

“Confirmation of this came on the second day of the preliminary hearing [of a legal battle with the publisher of The Daily Mail], when Harry, via a witness statement, accused the royal family of covering up phone hacking, saying: “The institution was without a doubt withholding information from me for a long time.”

Elsner claims that Harry is demonstrating a “refusal to seemingly waste any opportunity to aim a quick right hook at The Firm.” She believes it is just for Harry to pursue hacking claims, but she questions his “need” to involve the royal family in his claims.

“The man seems physically incapable of opening his mouth and not taking a potshot at his relatives,” Elsner writes. “Even after Netflix and Spare, even in the face of all the consequences, he has no intention of retreating or deciding to let go of past royal family mistakes as he sees them,” she concludes.

Prince Harry’s witness statement reveals an ‘uneasy’ relationship with the press

News.au reprinted Prince Harry’s full witness statement that Elser referred to when writing her essay on what appears to be the duke’s turbulent relationship with the royal family at large. He lay bare his remarks about an “uneasy” relationship with the British press.

“Following the death of my mother in 1997 when I was 12 years old and her treatment at the hands of the press, I have always had an uneasy relationship with the press,” Harry said in his witness statement.

“However, as a member of the Institution, the policy was to ‘never complain, never explain.’ There was no alternative; I was conditioned to accept it. For the most part, I accepted the interest in performing my public functions,” he continued.

The Duke of Sussex referred to times he was “increasingly troubled” by the palace’s reported indifference in the wake of what he called “vicious persistent attacks on, harassment of and intrusive, sometimes racist articles concerning his wife, Meghan.”

Harry also said that he only became aware in 2018 that he had a potential claim against News Group Newspapers over alleged phone hacking. He claimed the royal family withheld information regarding phone hacking, and it was only when he pursued his own claim that he learned the extent of what he claims is intrusive behavior.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet revealed if they will attend King Charles III’s coronation alongside other senior royal family members. They have received a save-the-date email but haven’t responded.