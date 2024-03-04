Prince Harry has wanted the United Kingdom to become like a second home for his two children, but security issues have prevented that -- and he couldn't bring them to his grandmother's funeral for that reason.

Prince Harry has only brought his children to the United Kingdom once since he and Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles as senior working royals. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex departed the royal family officially in March 2020 and have been living in the United States ever since.

But now, court documents reveal that Harry and Meghan actually did intend to bring their kids on another little vacation to the UK back in September 2022 — Queen Elizabeth II’s death changed those initial plans, but it was the lack of security that reportedly forced Harry to leave his children behind.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Archie | Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Prince Harry’s lack of security has forced him to avoid bringing his children to the UK

Harry and Meghan share two kids: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Archie was born in the UK and lived there for about 10 months before his parents moved to the US. Lilibet was born in California, and she reportedly went with her parents (as did Archie) for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee trip in June 2022, though the kids were never seen in public.

But it turns out Harry had had plans to bring his kids to the UK once more. According to Express, court documents reveal that Harry had intended to bring the whole family to the UK in September 2022, prior to the queen’s death. But when Harry and Meghan left the royal family, their taxpayer-funded security was dropped. Although Harry tried to get it back, he recently lost the legal battle. And it’s reportedly the reason that he ultimately had to leave the kids in the US.

If you recall, Harry and Meghan were already in the UK when they learned of the queen’s death. Had they had the proper security, the children would have been with them. As a result of the queen’s funeral service and period of mourning, Harry and Meghan remained in the UK without their children for longer than they had planned.

Prince Archie in 2019 | Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Rumor has it Prince Harry will appeal the recent security verdict

Harry lost his legal battle against the UK’s Home Office after it was decided that he did not have the right to taxpayer funded security once he dropped his status as a working royal. He will likely appeal the case, at least according to experts.

“We must remember that Harry has had a certain amount of success previously, particularly with the hacking case,” said Pauline Maclaren, a professor of Marketing and Consumer Research in the School of Management at Royal Holloway, University of London, per Express. “I think he is likely to appeal over the recent decision on his level of security in the UK.”



Harry and Meghan might eventually bring their children back to the UK, and Harry expressed in court documents that he wants his children to have a love for his home country. However, there is a chance it won’t happen until Harry has a promise for better security.