Prince Harry Reportedly Didn’t Reveal He Was a Virgin to His 1st Sex Partner 

Prince Harry revealed all sorts of details about his life in his recent memoir, Spare, but one of the most memorable was the story of how he lost his virginity. While the prince didn’t name any names, the woman who allegedly slept with Harry has come forward with her side of the story, including the fact that she didn’t know he was a virgin.

Prince Harry describes first sexual encounter with an older woman in ‘Spare’

In Spare, Prince Harry doesn’t give many details about his first sexual experience. According to him, it took place in a field behind the Vine Tree Inn in Wiltshire in 2001, when Harry was just 17 years old.

Harry said the older woman “liked horses quite a lot and treated me not unlike a young stallion” and described their encounter as a “quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me off to graze,” according to the NY Post.

Sasha Walpole, Prince Harry’s first sexual partner, reveals she didn’t know he was a virgin at the time

Many people have hypothesized about who this woman could be, and she’s finally come forward. Sasha Walpole was a royal groom at King Charles’ Highgrove estate at the time of her and Harry’s experience, and she claims she is the older woman Harry was talking about in his book.

“I’ve kept this a secret for 21 years. I would never have said anything if he hadn’t put it in his book,” Walpole told The Sun. “I have to say it in my words.” She went on to share her view of the encounter, recalling that she and Harry hooked up during her 19th birthday party.

“We didn’t set out to do it, and it wasn’t pre-meditated,” Walpole stressed. “He was young. We had been purely friends, and it was a little bit naughty in the sense that it shouldn’t have been happening.” Walpole also shared that she had no idea Harry was a virgin at the time but said that later “it kind of dawned on me that perhaps he was.”

Sasha Walpole directs some anger at Prince Harry for sharing the story: ‘I don’t understand why he went into such detail’

While the pair were friends and seemingly parted on good terms, Walpole has expressed her unhappiness with the way Prince Harry talked about their time together. “I don’t understand why he went into such detail,” she said.

“He could have said he lost his virginity and left it at that. But he described how it happened, in a field behind a pub. That’s fine if you’re not the other person involved. But if you’re me, then you suddenly feel as if your world is getting a little bit smaller.”

Walpole explained that she came forward in an attempt to stop the speculation about who Harry lost his virginity to, saying, “At first I thought I could hide and that it would blow over. But as the names of different women, some of whom I know, became public, I realized … I needed to tell the truth.”

She also directed some anger at the prince, saying, “He has [destroyed] my privacy because I was going to keep my head down and not talk about it. If it wasn’t in the book, none of this would be happening.”