Prince Harry Reveals What Gets Him ‘out of Bed Every Day’

According to Prince Harry, being charitable and “helping other people” moves him to get out of bed daily. He shares two kids with Meghan Markle and noted that procreating was a grounding experience, but he said he gets “so much” from being “in the service of others.”

Through Harry’s work with BetterUp, he’s participating in what he called the “democratization of coaching” in hopes the efforts can eventually get help “to the masses” who strive for less stress and more production.

What is BetterUp?

Before digging into the story, we’ll provide some pertinent background information. Prince Harry has been the Chief Impact Officer of BetterUp, a mental health coaching platform, since 2021. The company’s mission statement declares a drive to “help people everywhere live their lives with greater clarity, purpose, and passion.”

They believe “through custom support and strengthening mental fitness, you unleash personal and professional potential.”

According to their About Us bio, “The BetterUp® experience brings together world-class coaching, AI technology, and behavioral science experts to deliver change at scale — improving individual resilience, adaptability, and effectiveness. The results? People living more meaningful, vibrant lives with greater clarity, purpose, and passion.”

Prince Harry said ‘helping other people’ gets him out of bed, and having kids grounded him

When Harry appeared at BetterUp’s Uplift summit in 2023, he took questions from the audience, including one about what motivates him. “For me, personally, I get so much out of helping other people,” he shared, as reported be People. “To be in the service of others is what drives me, what gets me out of bed every day.”

“Then you have kids,” he noted, later adding, “Kids ground you.”

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, in 2019, followed by their daughter Lilibet Diana in 2021. The children were both awarded the royal titles of prince and princess upon Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Despite their parents’ current relationship with the royal family, Harry revealed in his memoir Spare that he hopes his children will be able to connect with their kin. “I’ve said before that I’ve wanted a family, not an institution — so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy,” he explained (People).

Regarding the queen specifically, he shared, “I will forever cherish every memory I had with her, especially the times she spent with my children.”

Prince Harry advocates therapy and coaching for mental health

Prince Harry explained that he once was a person who didn’t know the benefits of therapy and confessed it caused a rift in his relationship with Prince William.

“I never, ever, ever thought I would be sitting on this stage saying, ‘Therapy is good, and coaching will change your life’ or ‘both will change your life.’ And the more people that we can get that to, the better,” Harry said at BetterUp’s Masters of Scale Summit in 2022 (per People).

“So from a BetterUp standpoint, what we’re trying to do now — the goal — is the democratization of coaching to make sure we can get it to the masses,” he added.