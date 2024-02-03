Prince Harry has not been on great terms with the royal family since before his 2020 departure, but rumor has it he might want to rebuild some relationships in 2024.

Prince Harry still has hardly spent any time with his family in the last few years. He and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their roles as senior royals back in 2020, and this will be the fourth year since they have taken on any official royal duties. However, it doesn’t mean that things between Harry and his family are irreparable.

Royal experts report that Harry is actually focusing on “healing” in 2024 and is working to rebuild the “bridges” that have seemingly been torn down through the years.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry is focusing on building things up in 2024 between him and his family

The year has only just started, but royal experts seem to think it could be the year Harry and his relatives finally reconcile. Between 2021 and 2023, Harry and Meghan spent time telling their version of events that led to them leaving the royal family. The two sat down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, produced a documentary in 2022, and Harry published a memoir in 2023. However, 2024 could bring a year of change. At least, that’s what royal experts think.

“It’s likely that Harry is now in the mindset of trying to build bridges,” expert Duncan Larcombe told OK! Magazine UK, via Express. “A new year could hopefully provide a time of healing.”

The reconciliation also might be due in part to the health issues affecting King Charles and Kate Middleton. Charles recently underwent prostate surgery while Kate had abdominal surgery that left her in the hospital for nearly two weeks.

Express reports that sources claim Harry and Meghan “contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no reason to return to the United Kingdom

This year, there are no obvious reasons for Harry and Meghan to return to the UK. In 2023, the couple had both Charles’ coronation ceremony and Charles’ 75th birthday party as opportunities to make amends, though Meghan did not attend either event, and Harry only returned for the coronation. In 2022, Harry and Meghan both returned to the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and her funeral. But 2024 doesn’t have any immediate calls to action, which could make it difficult for the family to reconnect.

In this case, they would have to actually make plans to spend time with each other as opposed to a reconciliation happening more naturally. Still, that does not mean it’s impossible. Harry and Charles have reportedly been on speaking terms for some time now, and it’s certainly possible that the two men could work things out down the road. While tensions are still high between Harry and his brother, per reports, the two men might reconnect over their children — or even over Kate’s health concerns.