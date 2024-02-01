Prince Harry released his 'Spare' memoir in 2023, but a Meghan Markle memoir has reportedly been 'scrapped.'

It looks like a Meghan Markle memoir isn’t going to happen. Prince Harry has reportedly “scrapped” the idea as he and the Duchess of Sussex are going the “build bridges” route. Meaning they’ve chosen to avoid adding “fuel” to the “bad blood” that still exists “on both sides” of the Atlantic.

Harry ‘put an end’ to a possible Meghan Markle memoir, ‘Spare’ sequel

More book titles from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t, apparently, on the agenda for the future. At least not in the way of deeply personal memoirs.

Per an OK! Magazine report, Harry’s “not on board with a new memoir from the Sussex camp,” the outlet wrote.

“Harry has openly spoken about having enough material to write a follow-up to Spare,” a source said. “But those plans have been scrapped.”

Spare debuted in January 2023 and quickly became a bestseller. In it, Harry opened up about life in the royal family and made allegations about not only his father, King Charles III, and brother, Prince William, but also his stepmother, Queen Camilla, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, among others.

“He’s also put an end to Meghan’s book,” they continued, claiming the duchess wasn’t initially on board with tossing out the idea of a memoir.

“The move didn’t go down well with Meghan at first,” the source said. “But there now seems to be a clear vision for how the Sussexes intend to build bridges with the royal family.”

Previously, there have been reports Harry and Meghan want 2024 to be their year of redemption. Additionally, that in light of the king and Princess of Wales’s January 2024 hospitalizations, Harry’s re-examining the ongoing royal family rift.

Another book ‘would only fuel’ the Sussex, royal family ‘clash’

Duncan Larcombe, a royal expert, told the outlet a second Sussex memoir would go against the “build bridges” mindset Harry likely has now.

“It would cause more angst if, indeed, that’s even possible,” he said. “Spare made lots of money, but what it cost Harry personally was big.”

“Another account would be a considerable spanner in the works during a time that he is said to hope to heal the rift with his family,” Larcombe continued. “In particular, the clash between Meghan and Kate is still live and is a thorny issue.”

“There’s bad blood on both sides, so this would only fuel it,” he added before noting that 2024 could see things resolved between Harry, Meghan, and the royal family.

“It’s likely that Harry is now in the mindset of trying to build bridges,” he said. “A new year could hopefully provide a time of healing.”

The royal family is concerned about a follow-up to Harry’s ‘Spare’ memoir

The report of books from Harry and Meghan being shelved aside, the royal family is, according to a biography, still worried about a potential Spare sequel.

In his latest book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, author Robert Hardman wrote what Harry left out of Spare has continued to concern the royal family.

“For the Palace, the most worrying aspect of the book was the omission of large chunks of more recent events,” Hardman wrote in his book, which hit shelves on Jan. 18, 2024.

“It did not go unnoticed that Harry and Meghan’s wedding, their married life, and their eventual departure from the royal world amounted to a small part — less than a fifth — of Prince Harry’s memoir,” he explained.