Prince Harry‘s relationship with his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their royal duties hasn’t been good. After moving across the pond, the Sussexes unleashed a barrage of attacks on the royals through televised interviews, a Netflix docuseries, and Harry’s memoir Spare.

However, according to a psychic astrologer, the prince will turn over a new leaf in 2024 and try to make peace with his family. Here’s more on that and who the duke could have trouble trying to mend fences with.

Members of the royal family arrive to attend Christmas Day church service in Sandringham, Norfolk | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Prince Harry wants to put the past behind him and will ‘extend peace offerings’ to royals

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity astrologer and psychic who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few. She recently read Prince Harry’s cards and revealed that the duke will likely be making some changes in the new year as he wants to put the past behind him.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie Honigman said: “A happy year beckons for Prince Harry, as a spread of exciting and colorful Tarot cards promise joy and creativity. The happy 10 of Cups Tarot card says that the Duke of Sussex is in a peaceful frame of mind as he steps into the new year, and his optimism comes from being surrounded by friends and family members who can see his commitment to doing what’s right for his nearest and dearest.

“An unusual card called Art comes up for his 2024, and this is an indication that he’ll be involved in new creative endeavors this year and will try his hand in some new ways of expressing himself, such as TV presenting or even production. A major Tarot card indicating transformation shows that he’s willing to put the past in the past. He’ll do what he can to extend peace offerings towards those who he hurt in the past. Happy as he is with his current life, he’d be quick to agree to a fresh start if his family were to benefit from it.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Harry leave after attending the Grenfell Tower National Memorial Service at St Paul’s Cathedral | Daniel Leavl-Olivas-Pool Getty Images

Perhaps the hardest relationships for Prince Harry to repair will be with his brother, the Prince of Wales, and sister-in-law (formerly known as Kate Middleton).

It’s been reported that Prince William is completely fed up with his sibling as a source told The Daily Beast: “He feels utterly betrayed. Relations have never been this bad, and he hates Harry for what he has done to the family in the books and interviews. It’s no secret William would prefer it if Harry never stepped foot in England again.”

What’s in store for Meghan in the year ahead?

Honigman also read Meghan’s cards and predicted that after several setbacks in 2023, the Duchess of Sussex will have a better 2024 in regards to her career.

Meghan Markle attends the 2023 Variety Power Of Women | Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic

Honigman explained: “Meghan’s Tarot cards for the year ahead are red-hot and fiery, indicating an active and entertaining 2024. The Strength card, which is associated with the sign of Leo, Meghan’s sign, comes up for her year. It says that she won’t shy away from new challenges, and she’ll embrace new projects which will be offered to her.

“The Tower card represents house moves and new beginnings, and it indicates the duchess’s desire to establish herself in an arena where she can find better opportunities for her creative career. It also shows that the actress will take an interest in property. Her overall emotion in 2024 is indicated by the joyful 10 of Cups. This card says that no matter where she is or what she has, she’ll be happy with her family around her and her man by her side.”