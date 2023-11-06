A fan of the Prince and Princess of Wales just responded to a comment the Duke of Sussex made in his Netflix docuseries about William's marriage to Kate.

After stepping down as working royals, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle launched a series of verbal attacks against the duke’s family. One example of that came in the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary titled Harry & Meghan when the prince said “so many people in the family” marry “someone who would fit the mold” rather than following their heart.

Viewers interpreted that as a shot at Prince William who married the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) in 2011. Now, Will and Kate’s fans are clapping back to dispute Harry’s claim and prove that the Waleses are “soulmates.”

Video claps back to dispute what Harry said about his family not marrying for love

In the Sussexes docuseries, Harry said: “I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with. The difference between making decisions with your head or your heart.” At the time, royal expert Robert Jobson scoffed at Harry’s claim.

“To say the king and Prince of Wales don’t love their wives and only married them because they fitted the mold is simply not true,” Jobson said (per OK! magazine). “The queen and Prince Philip married for love. Harry is putting one and one together and making five. His mother and father, Diana and Charles, were an issue. But I think there was love there at the start but that marriage was doomed, unfortunately. There was affection, but Charles loved somebody else. Ultimately I don’t think it’s true what Harry is saying. Edward married for Love. Andrew married for love so I don’t get what point he is making.”

Now a video posted on TikTok is attempting to counter what Harry said as well by showing William and Kate looking happy and in love. The 32-second clip is titled “William found his soulmate” and begins with an image of the Duke of Sussex and text that reads: “William didn’t get married out of love.” The video then cuts to footage of the Waleses smiling and looking affectionate with one another on several occasions.

It was shared on Oct. 27 and has more than 26,000 likes and thousands of comments so far.

After watching the video, the majority of the commenters opined that Harry is wrong and they can certainly tell William and Kate are in love because of the way they look at each other.

“They look very much in love to me,” one person wrote while another said, “William definitely married for love. It’s evident every time they smile at each other.”

A third added: “The way they look at each other you can see the love between them.” And a fourth chimed in: “Prince William loves Kate you can tell the way he looks at her. She is his world.”

A fifth posted: “Can’t be anymore in love than they are … They ooze being in love.”

And a sixth person agreed with the video title saying that Prince William did find his soulmate and more: “PW married his soulmate, his best friend, his confidant, his No. 1 supporter, the love of his life! Period.”