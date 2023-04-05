Prince Harry’s Former Flame Says She Wishes Duke Would Have ‘Ended up With Someone Like Kate Middleton’ Instead of Meghan Markle

After stepping down from their roles as working royals in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been very public about their grievances with the royal family and things that have made them unhappy. But the more they talk, the more others share opinions about the pair and their marriage. That includes the duke’s old flame who thinks Harry would have better off if he ended up with someone like the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton).

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry attend the ANZAC Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving in 2019 | Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The woman Prince Harry had a fling with is also a reality TV star

Catherine Ommanney, who previously starred on Real Housewives of D.C., met Prince Harry back in 2006 when he was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Chelsy Davy. At the time, Ommanney was 34 and Harry was 21. The reality star spoke about one evening they went to a friend’s house and were photographed in a bathtub together.

“We got into the bath with our clothes on and one of our friends took a photo on my phone,” she told The Sun. “We started play fighting and I think we were wrestling on and off for about 15 minutes when I told him I needed to go home … he lifted me by my waist off the floor and held me against the wall. He gave me the most incredible, passionate kiss I have ever had in my life.”

After a month-long fling, their romance cooled off.

Reflecting on their time together Ommanney said: “I think we both quite fancied each other even though he was way too young for me. If he wasn’t a royal and was maybe ten years older, he would be my perfect man.”

(L): Prince Harry host Rugby League World Cup | Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/Getty Images, (R): Catherine Ommanney at the premiere of ‘The Real Housewives of D.C.’ | Paul Morigi / Contributor/Wireimage, Getty

Why she says the duke should have married ‘someone like Kate’

Following the release of Harry’s memoir Spare, Ommanney was a guest on GB News and gave her thoughts about Harry’s revelations in his book and his marriage to Meghan.

“In my opinion, [he’s] chosen somebody who is almost polar opposite … I would have loved for him to have ended up with somebody like Kate, who is suitable for the role,” she said.

Ommanney added that she feels bad for Harry because of how he looks these days.

“I genuinely feel really sad,” the former reality TV personality admitted. “[Harry’s] dug himself a really big hole. He’s saying he’s happy but he doesn’t really look happy to me. He looks the saddest I’ve ever seen him.”

Prince Harry is seen out for a walk with his dog in Montecito, California | MEGA/GC Images

Ommanney claims Harry isn’t the same person because Meghan changed him

Ommanney also opined that the prince has been badly advised by those around him in recent months including his wife.

“I mean look who he is with. Meghan is manipulating and controlling,” she said before adding, “He’s not the guy that I met. I know it was a long time ago but I really definitely think that he’s not the person I met at all.

“I still have a lot of respect for him and vice versa, but I’m just really sad for him and I’m sad for the monarchy and the royal family.”