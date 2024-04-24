A relationship expert's weighed in on Prince Harry formally making California his home and why it could provide 'closure.'

Prince Harry is setting “boundaries” with his royal relatives. How? By way of paperwork. The Duke of Sussex formally made the U.S. his home on documents after four years of living in California. According to a relationship expert, it’s a “subtle but sure” way of setting “boundaries” and “creating a new identity” for himself outside the British royal family.

Harry’s showing how committed he is to ‘forging a new path’ in the U.S.

Harry and Meghan Markle left royal life in 2020. They relocated to Montecito, California, where they live with their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. Now, four years later, Harry’s letting the world know just how committed he is to his new life.

“Prince Harry’s decision to officially declare the U.S. as his new country of residence feels like a significant step in his distance from the Royal Family and his British roots,” Louella Alderson, a relationship expert, told Mirror.

Harry listed the United States as his “New Country/State Usually Resident” on documents filed in the U.K. for his Travalyst company.

He also backdated the change to June 29, 2023. On that day, Buckingham Palace confirmed what remained of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s belongings had been removed from Frogmore Cottage, their former U.K. home.

“While Harry has been living in the U.S. for four years,” Alderson continued, “declaring it as his new usual residence officially feels like a subtle but sure way of establishing boundaries and creating a new identity separate from his royal duties.”

“Harry’s relationships with his family are already strained. And this step sends them a message that he is not planning to return to the U.K. anytime soon, if at all.”

“While there have been rumours [sic] of Harry wanting to return to the U.K.,” she said. “This move seems to solidify his commitment to living in America and forging a new path for himself and his family.”

Harry’s change of address may provide ‘clarity and closure’ for him and the royal family

While it might seem like nothing more than a formality considering Harry’s lived stateside for years, putting his address as California may, per Alderson, finally bring some “closure.” Not just for Harry, but also for his brother, Prince William, 41, as well as other family members.

The “finality” of Harry’s decision, she told the publication, could “potentially cause Prince William and other members of the Royal Family to feel hurt and disappointed. But it may also provide clarity and closure for everyone involved.”

The news comes on the heels of a big announcement from Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions. On April 11, 2024, it was announced the pair have new Netflix shows in the works. His is about polo, and hers is about gardening, cooking, and entertaining, coinciding with the unveiling of American Riviera Orchard.

Harry still wants to ‘fix’ his relationship with Prince William

Despite reiterating that California is his home now, Harry’s not entirely done with all things royal. He reportedly wants to reconnect with his brother, the Prince of Wales, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

However, Meghan’s not eager for a reunion as she’s believed to be “terrified” Harry will get “hurt” again. Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis — she’s undergoing preventative chemotherapy — has only made Harry more determined.

As for King Charles III, he may invite the Sussex family to Balmoral, something Harry and Meghan are reportedly “ready” to do.