The Moment Upset Prince Harry Receives Prince William’s Text Goes Viral: Royal Fans Praise Meghan Markle’s Raw Response on TikTok

The moment when Prince Harry received an unsettling text from his brother Prince William at the close of the Netflix series Harry & Meghan has gone viral on TikTok. Royal fans praised Meghan Markle’s raw response to this strained moment between the estranged royal siblings, captured by Netflix’s cameras.

Prince Harry and Prince William’s estrangement continues | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

What did Prince William text Prince Harry that caused him to become so upset?

Per Newsweek, royal watchers may never find out what Prince William texted his brother. This is due to British and European privacy laws.

These laws cover respect for privacy over any correspondence, including letters, telephone calls, and emails. Text messages are also included. In 1998, the European Convention on Human Rights introduced this privacy clause into British law, including Article 8. It reads: “Everyone has the right to respect for his private and family life, his home and his correspondence.”

Therefore, royal watchers may never know what exactly happened between the brothers. However, the moment rattled Harry enough to warrant Meghan to embrace her husband and try to comfort him.

The moment Meghan Markle comforted Prince Harry is viral on TikTok

The couple was filming their Netflix special, Harry & Meghan, when Harry received the text in question from Prince William. The moment was captured in the final episode of the docuseries and posted to TikTok by a viewer.

In the clip, it is reportedly days after Harry and Meghan spoke to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. The couple discussed their experience as senior members of the royal family and made several bombshell statements regarding their swift decision to move to the United States.

At that moment, Meghan speaks to Tyler Perry on the phone as Harry stands off to the side. She reads a statement from the late Queen Elizabeth II to her husband while sitting inside their Montecito home and still on the phone with Perry.

Then, a saddened Harry shows his phone screen to his wife. “What am I looking at?” she asks before realizing that Prince William had texted him.

She tells Perry on the phone, “H just got a text from his brother,” and hangs up. Harry was shaken by the text and told his wife: “I wish I knew what to do.”

Meghan comforts her husband, wrapping her arms around him. “I know,” she says. “Let’s take a breather. Get some air and then decide.” This sympathetic act between husband and wife appeared to endear the Duchess of Sussex to royal fans.

Fans applauded Meghan Markle for her sweet reaction to her husband’s distress

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry captured in a tender moment from their Netflix series, ‘Harry & Meghan.’

Fans of the social media app applauded Meghan Markle for her sweet reaction to her husband’s distress. They took to the comments section of the clip to share their thoughts on the couple’s interaction.

“She may not be what the royal family wanted, but Harry loves her,” wrote one fan.

“All those people saying ‘only because the cameras were there,’ have never been in a healthy relationship, and it shows,” claimed a second TikTik user.

“I’m starting to think Harry has been somewhat lost for a while now. He’s had a lot of things happening and couldn’t cope. That’s why he left England,” penned a third follower.

“They are strong together,” exclaimed a fourth fan.

Prince Harry released an autobiography titled Spare in Jan. 2023. Netflix’s Harry & Meghan is available to stream on Netflix, where the scene excerpted for TikTok was first seen.