Prince William and Kate Middleton have not been on the best terms with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in years. It mostly stems from the feud between Harry and William, which started right when Harry and Meghan began dating; Kate and Meghan never really had a chance to become close.

But with everything going on in Kate’s life, the Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly had a change of heart in terms of how they see their relationship with Harry and Meghan. The problem is that, according to one royal expert, Meghan hasn’t quite had the same change.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly want to improve their relationship with Harry and Meghan

Cracks started to show in Harry and William’s relationship way back in 2016, when Harry started dating American actor Meghan Markle. Harry saw many flaws in the royal system, and once he and Meghan wed, he wanted out. That didn’t go over well with William, and the two men have been at odds ever since. Plus, Harry and Meghan felt the royal family did not come to Meghan’s defense when she was treated horribly by the press. Now, though, amid Kate’s cancer diagnosis, both couples reportedly have had a change of heart — but rumor has it Meghan isn’t so quick to forgive and forget.

“There has been a shift here since Kate’s illness,” royal expert Tom Quinn told Mirror. “Harry and Meghan do feel they need to extend an olive branch, but Meghan’s sense of grievance is still preventing anything really meaningful happening.”

Quinn said that Kensington Palace is hopeful that Kate’s cancer diagnosis could be the one thing that brings the two couples back together, but that Harry will always side with Meghan. “Harry would like a reconciliation but supports his wife completely, and until she feels that the Royal family have been sufficiently nice to her — and grovelingly apologized for the past — it’s not going to happen.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly want to spend time with the Sussex children

William and Kate’s kids are growing up quickly, as are Harry and Meghan’s. But the two groups of children are not growing up together. Quinn said that William and Kate reportedly want Harry and Meghan’s kids to spend more time with their cousins.

“William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far,” Quinn said. Of course, if Meghan still feels the damage has been done, it’s fair to say she might not be willing to jump back into a royal relationship. Meghan most likely just wants to protect her children.

It’s hard to separate truth from fact within the royal family given that so little information is actually known. However, it does feel possible that Kate’s diagnosis could create an attitude shift and serve as the wake-up call Harry and William need in order to improve their relationship.