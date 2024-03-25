Prince William and Prince Harry are Reportedly Set to Reconnect This Summer — and It’s Not Because of the Royal Family

Prince William and Prince Harry don't spend much time together these days, but an event taking place this summer could see the two brothers in the same place at the same time -- and it has nothing to do with the royal family.

Prince William and Prince Harry have plenty of reasons to spend time together these days. There is a lot going on within the royal family, yet the brothers remain at a distance both physically and mentally. Harry and William don’t speak often, but there is reportedly a plan for the two men to reconnect this summer.

Of course, things could change now that William’s wife, Kate Middleton, has revealed her cancer diagnosis.

Prince William and Prince Harry | Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry are set to reconnect this summer

William and Harry have had tension in their relationship for quite some time. The two brothers were close growing up, but when Harry met Meghan Markle, the Sussexes didn’t feel supported by the palace and decided to take action by leaving the royal family. It led to rising tensions between Harry and William, and the two brothers have been on poor terms ever since. Now, rumor has it that they could reconnect at a wedding, according to Express.

Harry and William grew up in the same circle, and it doesn’t come as a surprise that the two men have mutual friends. Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster and a friend to Harry and William, is set to get married this June. Supposedly, it means that Harry and William, who will both likely attend the wedding, will have a chance to reconnect at an event outside of a typical royal engagement.

The Duke of Westminster, while not a member of the royal family, comes from a family quite close to William and Harry’s; he is the godson of King Charles III and a longtime friend of the princes. However, it’s not confirmed that both Harry and William will attend. For William, it could depend on the situation with Princess Kate.

Prince William and Prince Harry | Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Could Prince Harry and Prince William reunite even sooner?

A lot has changed in the last few days for the royal family. Kate Middleton, who has been taking a leave of absence from royal duties ever since her last appearance on Christmas Day, announced on March 22 that she has cancer. The princess revealed that it was found after her abdominal surgery, but she did not reveal what type or what stage.

Back when Charles was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024, Harry said in an interview with Will Reeve that he did believe the situation could bring his family together. It’s unclear if he was aware at that point that Kate also had cancer, as the princess did not reveal exactly when she learned of the diagnosis herself.

Harry and William certainly haven’t been on great terms, but with everything happening in the royal family, is there a chance the two men could lean on each other? Only time will tell.