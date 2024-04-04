Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in California for four years, but one royal expert claims the Sussexes are fed up with being kept out of the royal loop.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their working royal roles back in 2020. The two felt they couldn’t live a private life and that the royal family didn’t support them amid their battle with the press. Ultimately, a wedge was driven between Harry, Meghan, and the rest of the family. These days, they’re living in California with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry told his side of the story and said that he did what he felt he needed to do to protect his family. Now, though, there are rumors that Harry and Meghan are not being kept up to date with royal news — including Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Plenty of stories come out of alleged royal sources, so it’s not always easy to separate truth from fact. It’s been known for a long time that Harry and Meghan do not have the best relationship with other members of the royal family, and while living in California, it’s possible they aren’t kept entirely in the royal loop.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told Mirror, “They are being told things in advance, but only the major things.” Quinn said that there are other important royal updates that reportedly aren’t reaching Harry and Meghan until they’re publicized in the press. “They already feel annoyed and frustrated that they are no longer prioritized when it comes to this sort of thing — it just reinforces their sense of victimhood, and that rather than leaving the Royal family, they were pushed out.”

Quinn claimed that Harry and Meghan only learned of Kate’s cancer diagnosis the day before she revealed it to the world through social media. It’s unclear if that’s the truth, but it could make sense for the Sussexes to have wanted to know that information further in advance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to return to the United Kingdom in May

It’s hard to understand the depth of the royal rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the family. Many people thought that King Charles’ cancer diagnosis would bring the years-long feud to an end, but it doesn’t appear that Harry and Meghan are spending much more time across the pond. Plus, if it’s true that they only learned of Kate’s diagnosis one day before everyone else, then it doesn’t say much about the progress of their relationship.

Harry and Meghan are planning to return to the UK (it will be Meghan’s first visit since 2022) in order to attend an Invictus Games ceremony in May. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to visit together, though it’s unknown if their two children will accompany them. Harry did say in a previous interview with Good Morning America that he loves his family and is “grateful” that he can get on a plane and see them anytime.