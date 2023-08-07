Prince William and Kate Middleton have such intense disagreements that they have even thrown ‘things at each other’ claims royal author Tim Quinn.

To the casual observer, Prince William and Kate Middleton embody royal grace and sophistication. Their smiles, matched outfits, and public demeanor paint a picture of a relationship without a flaw.

But royal author Tom Quinn offers a different perspective in his new book, revealing that the royal couple has their share of intense disagreements behind closed doors. He even claims that their arguments sometimes escalate to the point where they “throw things at each other.”

Author Tim Quinn claims Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘Throw Things at Each Other’ during fights

But if you ask royal author Tom Quinn, he’ll tell you there’s more behind those royal doors.

According to Yahoo, Quinn painted a different picture of the Prince and Princess of Wales in his book, Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family.

Contrary to their public image, Quinn claims William and Kate are accustomed to intense arguments and heated disagreements. Their fights have gotten so big, the author says, that they have resorted to throwing things at each other.

“It’s not all sweetness,” Quinn revealed. “They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other.”

The author noted that William and Kate often get stressed out by all the attention they receive around the clock, even from their palace aides.

A closer look at the dynamics between the Prince and Princess of Wales

Though Quinn made some notable claims about William and Kate’s arguments, he did put a positive spin on their disagreements.

When it comes to William and Kate’s fights, Quinn emphasized that their disagreements aren’t anything extraordinary. The two basically have spats, just like any other married couple in the world.

Quinn went on to describe Kate as a natural peacekeeper, while Prince William tends to avoid confrontations and can be quick to yield.

The author painted Kate as the steady force in the relationship, even going so far as to say others have described her demeanor as possessing a “Buddhist calm.”

On the other hand, William is more prone to a fiery temperament, which doesn’t help when the two get into a row.

“William is the one who’s a bit hotheaded,” Quinn explained. “We see an example of that in Harry’s book… But Kate is very level-headed. She’s the one who will pour oil on troubled waters and go, ‘Let’s not stir things up.’”

Although William and Kate have their share of arguments, their relationship remains rock solid after all of these years.

Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t afraid to poke fun at each other either

Fans of William and Kate will be pleased to know that Quinn also shed light on some charming aspects of their relationship.

Take their affectionate nicknames, for instance. Kate lovingly refers to William as “babe.” At the same time, he has a couple of playful names for her, including “Babykins” and the teasing “Duchess of Doolittle.”

That last nickname is a light-hearted jab stemming from the late Queen Elizabeth II’s criticism of Middleton for not pursuing a full-time career before their 2011 wedding.

They also have a good-natured way of poking fun at each other, particularly when it comes to William’s thinning hair. According to Quinn, William may envy Middleton’s luxurious locks, but she affectionately teases him by calling him “baldy.”

Whether it’s their heated arguments or their playful teasing, it’s clear that there’s more to this royal couple than meets the public eye. So much for maintaining that picture-perfect public image.