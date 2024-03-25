Someone who used to work for the Prince and Princess of Wales over the course of several years is revealing why the couple is likely doing better the people think.

Following mounting speculation and wild conspiracy theories about her health after having abdominal surgery, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) revealed to the world in a video message her cancer diagnosis and that she has begun preventative chemotherapy.

Now, someone who used to work for the royal couple is weighing in on how the prince and princess are likely coping with the situation that it’s all finally out in the open.

Kate says she is ‘going to be OK’ and getting ‘stronger’ every day

On March 22, Kate’s video message was released. The princess was dressed in a striped sweater and seated on a bench while she spoke for just over two minutes and explained that doctors told her “cancer was present” in her body.

Kate Middleton shown on a TV screen while announcing she has cancer | Leon Neal/Getty Images

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body, and spirit. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

How their former secretary thinks the prince and princess are holding up now

Paddy Harverson, who previously worked as the communications secretary to the couple for 11 years, was asked to give his take on how William and Kate are feeling and coping now with their situation.

“I think actually better than people realize,” he told the BBC‘s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg program per Express. “They are very strong, both as a couple and individually. [Kate] always had this great strength and she didn’t want to make a fuss about it when she felt that she needed help. So I’m confident that as a couple and individually they will get through this.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton host an event at The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland | Max Mumby/Indigo – Pool/Getty Images

Harverson continued: “If we hadn’t had all the madness on social media, the Mother’s Day photo madness, they would have still done it like this. They would have still waited until when the schools were breaking up to make this announcement.”

He added that the speculation on social media is “the worst I’ve ever seen. It feeds off itself it is sort of a permanent doom loop. It is the worst I’ve ever seen — and I’ve been in the media all my career.”

Royal editor Victoria Newton also made an appearance on the BBC program and insisted that Kate had decided on making the announcement “two weeks ago” before the frantic speculation about her health really blew up online. So while the princess already knew she was going to make the announcement she chose to do it the day she did as it was the same time her children began their holiday break at school and would be at home with her when the world learned about their mother’s cancer diagnosis.