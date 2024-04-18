Find out what a body language expert noticed about the Prince of Wales' demeanor after he promised a well-wisher that he was going to take care of his wife, Kate.

Prince William has made his first public appearance since the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) shared her cancer diagnosis.

The Prince of Wales took a break from royal duties after his wife’s public announcement on March 22. He returned to work on April 18 when he visited Surplus to Supper, which is a surplus food redistribution charity in Sunbury-on-Thames. There, William assisted volunteers as they sorted and redistributed food and then loaded up trucks with deliveries. He also assured well-wishers that he was going to “look after” Kate during this difficult time.

Prince William vowed to take care of Kate at recent engagement

Prince William as he arrives for a visit in Surrey, England | Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Volunteer Rachel Candappa gave Prince William two cards; one was for Kate and one was for his father, King Charles, who is also receiving treatment for cancer. we

Express reported that after Candappa handed him the cards she told William: “Take care of [Kate] and he said ‘I will.'”

She went on to describe her meeting with the royal, saying: “I was at home at 8:30 last night and I thought I had to do something this is a chance to give a card directly to the palace officials. I didn’t think I’d be able to give the cards to William. I said ‘Can I shake your hand?’ I loved it. He was very down to earth. I’m never washing my hand again … He pointed at the food and said ‘That’s spaghetti hoops’ and I asked ‘How do you know about spaghetti hoops and he said, ‘I’ve got children.’”

Expert says William ‘maintained composure’ with ‘elegance and integrity’ during outing

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert. He analyzed William’s demeanor during his first engagement since Kate revealed she had cancer.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Live Casino, Stanton said: “Prince William’s posture was good and there were plenty of open-palmed gestures as he met people. At one point, he made a bowing gesture at another person, which proves that he sees himself as an equal and very much on the same level. He’s no better than anyone else or more important. He really valued the people in that moment.”

Prince William attends a Homewards Sheffield Local Coalition in Sheffield, England | Oli Scarff – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Related Prince William Seen Offering Words of Comfort to Kate When She Appeared Ready to Cry as Meghan Markle Entered the Same Building

The expert continued: “He also displayed great eye contact while speaking to the people and he nodded at them, which is a sign of active listening and communication. It shows he’s in a deep rapport and acknowledging what the guests are saying. I think the thing is with Prince William, although he adopts some forms of etiquette, he is very down to earth and humble. This is denoted by his open-palmed gestures — he’s a very approachable person. He isn’t massively extroverted but tends to keep things low-key and appears genuine whilst talking to other people.

“Overall, the appearance really showed that William isn’t afraid to get stuck in. He clearly takes his role as future monarch seriously but doesn’t want to be seen as too far removed from society. The fact that he worked alongside some of the other people in the kitchen really contributes to the overall perception that he’s very much an equal. When it comes to his duties, he does an excellent job maintaining his composure and professionalism. He’s stepped up in a lot of ways, but still takes on duties with elegance and integrity.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.