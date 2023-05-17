Prince William Plans on Dropping This 1 Part of King Charles’ Coronation From His Own — Report

Prince William is said to be thinking about his own crowning on the heels of King Charles III’s coronation weekend. What tradition the Prince of Wales may skip at his coronation to the words that will likely describe the ceremony, ahead.

The words ‘modern’ and ‘relevant’ will reportedly be at the center of Prince William’s coronation

Any mention of a British royal family coronation may strike up images of centuries-old traditions and dazzling crowns. William’s coronation, while it may follow certain traditions and include the Crown Jewels, will reportedly look quite different than coronations past.

According to a report from The Mirror, William’s coronation, whenever the historic ceremony occurs, will hinge upon being “modern” and “relevant.”

William’s likely to skip the ‘homage of the people’ at his coronation

Swearing allegiance to the king and his “heirs and successors” is one portion of the coronation William reportedly wants to leave out.

Remember the moment during King Charles’ coronation when Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, invited “those who wish to offer their support to do so,” including those inside Westminster Abbey and at home?

The wording was changed in the lead-up to the May 6 ceremony. What started out as the traditional Homage of Peers, complete with kneeling before the monarch and touching the crown before kissing them on the right cheek, became the people’s homage at King Charles’ coronation.

William, a source told the outlet, wants nothing of the sort at his crowning. “There is no way he will go down that route or anything like it,” they said. “He is really thinking, how do we make his coronation feel most relevant in the future?”

“He is mindful of the fact that in 20 years’ time, or whenever his time comes,” they continued, “how can the coronation be modern but also unifying to the nation and the Commonwealth?”

“I think his coronation will look and feel quite different,” they added.

Earthshot Prize Award and Prince of Wales investiture hint at how Prince William’s ‘thinking about his coronation’



The projects William does and doesn’t take on may indicate what his coronation’s going to be like, a source said. Take, for instance, the investiture as Prince of Wales. Unlike his father, William didn’t have an investiture upon becoming the Prince of Wales in September 2022.

Reports at the time said William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, as the new Prince and Princess of Wales, would instead “focus on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales.”

“You can see it in how he has taken having an investiture off the table, and his thinking on how to leave a legacy in communities rather than just going in [to] do ribbon cutting,” they said.

Then there’s William’s Earthot Prize Awards, which he founded in 2020 to help support entrepreneurs’ climate solutions.

“You can see it in how he is running an environmental prize with Earthshot that is not just about handing cash out, but about the long-term impact globally,” the source said. “He is thinking about his coronation in the same way.”

For now, William remains first in the line of succession, followed by his three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, behind him.