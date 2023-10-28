Prince William and Prince Harry may find themselves saying their ongoing rift is 'stupid' when they lose someone close to them, a commentator says.

The end of an era for the British royal family just might signal the end of an era for Prince William and Prince Harry. A commentator says the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex may put an end to their ongoing rift when their father, King Charles III, dies.

Harry and William may decide their rift is ‘stupid’ when King Charles dies

According to “Even the Royals” podcast co-host, Brooke Siffrinn, William and Harry may find themselves looking at their rift in a different way with the death of their father. As she told Express, whenever King Charles, 74, dies, they’ll be the only two left and may decide “none of this matters.”

“I think, maybe someday down the road, maybe when Charles passes away, I hate to say that, those two, it will just be them at that point,” Siffrinn said. “Like maybe they’ll find a way, when they’re older, to be like, ‘You know, this was stupid, none of this matters, let’s put it all aside.’”

The William and Harry rift goes back years, with Harry sharing personal insight into their sibling dynamic, and oftentimes strained and competitive relationship in his Spare memoir.

“I think William and Harry have always had a little bit of a rough go of it, even as kids,” the podcast co-host continued. “I know this is colored through the lens of Harry’s book, and it’s obviously from his perspective. But there are times that I’m just like, ‘Wow. William just seems like a … jerk.’ The things that he would say to Harry that went beyond an older brother kind of thing.”

Indeed, Spare’s littered with unflattering passages about William. One described the 41-year-old’s “insensitive” reaction to Harry’s anxiety. Another detailed his reluctance to the Invictus Games. Perhaps most memorable, another claimed he pushed his younger brother to the ground.

There’s more ‘hope’ Harry end his rift with King Charles than William

Prince William, King Charles III, and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The commentator continued, saying the chances of seeing Harry reunite with his estranged father are likelier than the end of the Harry-William rift.

“I think, if there’s any hope of anyone working out the feud, it is probably Harry and Charles,” she said. “I think Charles really does love Harry; obviously, that’s his son.”

However, there’s still a tiny sliver of hope that William and Harry put the rift behind them. In Siffrinn’s opinion, a Harry and King Charles reunion would pave the way for the brothers to come together.

“Nothing that serious has happened between them,” the podcast co-host noted. “To them, it probably seems so big, but, they’re brothers.”

King Charles pleaded with William and Harry not to make his ‘final years a misery’ over their rift in 2021

While King Charles’s death may ultimately bring William and Harry together, the monarch’s already pleaded with his sons to put the rift aside. As Harry recalled in Spare, he met his brother and father for a “secret meeting” in the hours after Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17, 2021.

At Frogmore Gardens, when things got so “heated” between Harry and William as “sniping” went back and forth, the-now king stood between them and told them: “‘Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery.’”

“For months the Windsors had been at war,” Harry wrote. “There had been strife in our ranks, off and on, going back centuries, but this was different. This was a full-scale public rupture, and it threatened to become unrepairable.”