Resentment runs 'very deep' between the siblings after the Duke of Sussex lashed out at the royal family

Prince William has reportedly refused to see his brother, Prince Harry, since he landed in the United Kingdom for a visit with their father on the heels of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. Journalist and royal family friend Piers Morgan believes the brothers remain engaged in a “sibling war.”

Prince Harry and Prince William remain estranged

In an interview for the Today Show Australia, journalist Piers Morgan commented on the estranged relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William. Morgan believes it will likely take a long time for the brothers’ relationship to return to a semblance of what it once was.

Morgan said, “This is very deep. It is a real sibling war. My sympathies are entirely with William.”

“What has he publicly said about his brother or his brother’s wife? Absolutely nothing, not one word,” Morgan continued.

“What have Harry and Meghan done to William and Kate? A relentless diatribe of public criticism. Much of it is very spiteful, much of it very personal. Is it any surprise to anyone that William can’t stomach the site of his brother anymore?”

Morgan lashed out at Harry for his behavior toward the royal family since he and Meghan moved to America in 2020. He claims Harry could have handled his exit in a more royal manner.

“There are certain things you don’t do, like trashing your family for years on television, around the world, in books, in podcasts, and everything else. It’s not conducive to a sibling relationship,” he concluded.

Prince Harry flying straight to London after learning of King Charles’ cancer is telling

Reportedly, Prince Harry and Prince William have not seen one another since the Duke of Sussex landed in London on Feb. 6, 2024. Harry was whisked by security straight from the airport to see his father.

“The fact that Prince Harry has flown straight in from LA says to me this must be a very serious situation,” Morgan said. “But, they had less than 35 to 40 minutes together at the palace.”

“His father was leaving Clarence House for Sandringham at the time when Harry arrived. We don’t know how long Harry will be in England. But he met with his father and spoke on the phone with his Charles before flying to London.”

Morgan believes that whatever information Harry learned during his conversation with the king prompted him to get on a plane “as fast as he could” and travel 6,000 miles to his father’s side. “I don’t think you do that if you’re not very concerned.”

Morgan: Buckingham Palace should be more transparent regarding King Charles’ cancer

Piers Morgan believes Buckingham Palace should be more transparent regarding the type of cancer King Charles has. He applauded the royal family for sharing information regarding the king’s prostate surgery but believes they should continue their honesty regarding his current health crisis.

“I mean, two weeks ago, when Charles announced the benign prostate situation, Harry didn’t get on a plane to visit his father. A very different situation here,” Morgan began.

“We still don’t know what this cancer is, and it is incumbent on the palace to clarify that. They were very specific as to what the prostate issue was,” the journalist continued. Morgan believes that if the royal family wants to impact other people dealing with the same thing, they should reveal the type of cancer the king has.

The royal family announced King Charles had cancer on Feb. 5 with a message from the palace on Instagram. The social media post did not clarify the state of the king’s current health or the type of disease it is.