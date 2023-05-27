Prince William Was ‘Relishing Freedom’ After His Breakup with Kate Middleton, Body Language Expert Says

At this point, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been together for more than 20 years. The two first met while attending college at the University of St. Andrews in 2001, and despite that they’re now a happy couple with three young children, the two had their share of ups and downs while dating.

William and Kate dated for nearly 10 years before William finally popped the question, and during that period, they had two known breakups: one in 2004 and another in 2007. The latter reportedly caused William to realize he wanted to spend forever with Kate, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t enjoy his time apart from the now-future queen.

Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2020 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton broke up twice

William and Kate met during their freshman year of college back in 2001 and reportedly started secretly dating in 2002. The couple had a brief breakup in 2004, before their relationship had even gone public. They got back together that same year, and William took her on vacation with the royals shortly after, officially publicizing his new lady.

About three years after their first breakup, William had another change of heart and split with Kate once again in 2007. However, after winning her back a second time, William knew their relationship was for real, and he finally proposed three years later.

Prince Harry and Prince William dance excitedly at a concert to honor their mother, Princess Diana, in 2007. Kate Middleton, not pictured, also attended the concert, despite the couple’s breakup | Staff/Getty Images

Prince William reportedly enjoyed his freedom from Kate, says body language expert

Despite that William is all smiles alongside Kate nowadays, there was a time when he wanted to be apart from her. And according to body language expert Judi James, William relished the freedom he received after splitting up with Kate in 2007. In a photo of William dancing at a concert to honor his mother back in 2007, shortly after he and Kate split (though she still attended the concert, but the two didn’t sit next to each other), James told Express that William was “relishing” his newfound freedom.

“There is the strong hint that William is trying to boast to Kate that he is relishing his freedom and is capable of having the most fun time without her,” James said. “His elbows are raised in geezer mode and his neck-wobble hints at a touch of rebellion. It must have been the tiniest of swan songs before settling down with Kate, though.”

James continued by saying that William “failed hilariously” at the silly gesture. “Kate was there behind him all the time, and he clearly wasn’t suited to this kind of body language ritual.”

William and Kate wed in 2011 after a decade of dating

Of course, we know that William and Kate rekindled the romance shortly after — perhaps his goofy dancing was enough to win her back. The two dated for three more years before William popped the question in 2010, though plenty of people thought he was dragging his feet and subsequently labeled her “Waity Katie” for letting him take so long.

Regardless, it finally happened, and William and Kate wed in a televised ceremony six months later, in April 2011. The two have since welcomed three children: Prince George, born in 2013, Princess Charlotte, born in 2015, and Prince Louis, born in 2018.