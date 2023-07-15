Prince William has learned how to speak to the public through decades of being in the royal spotlight; he handled a situation with a young boy perfectly when the little one didn't know who he was.

Prince William might be one of the most famous people in the world, but that doesn’t mean that everyone know who he is — especially little kids. William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are first in line for the throne behind his father and the current monarch, King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla. And though the royal family is arguably the most famous family in the world, little kids might not know Prince William if he looked them right in the face; this is exactly what happened between William and a small child back in May 2023, and when the little boy didn’t know who the prince was, William handled it perfectly.

Prince William and Kate Middleton during the 2023 royal walkabout for King Charles | Andrew Matthews/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William had a silly yet sweet exchange with a young boy who didn’t know the prince

During the week of King Charles’ coronation, the royals were busy making a number of public appearances on behalf of the celebration. One of those included a royal walkabout at Windsor Castle, where William had an adorable exchange with a little boy.

According to Express, the boy was a member of the public who had gone with his family to the walkabout in hopes of coming face to face with the prince. It turns out he did … But had no idea who William was. While staring right at the prince, the little one said, “How long until we are able to see Prince William?”

Of course, William wasn’t offended at the small child’s lack of knowledge. Rather, he had a silly response: “We don’t know where he is! Have you seen him yet?” William said, laughing. He even took an extra moment to continue chatting with the child and that’s when the child said he thought William was “the government” and not a prince. Eventually, it was revealed that William was, indeed, the one the little boy was waiting to see, which rounded out the sweet moment.

Prince William has learned to converse well with the public

One of the most important parts of being a working royal is keeping up a good public appearance. And with decades in the spotlight at this point, William has pretty much mastered any and all types of conversation. Of course, it certainly helps that William has young children of his own, which probably aided in this exchange given that he is used to chatting with little kids who still have a lot to learn.

William and Kate, as well as Harry and Meghan, have mastered the style of walkabouts, often engaging in minimal yet joyful conversation with as many royal fans as possible. In most cases, the fans are glad to see them, but when the occasional heckler does come along, the royals simply ignore the comments and move on. William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan all joined in for a royal walkabout after Queen Elizabeth’s death back in 2022 — a moment which made headlines given that the four have not been on strong terms since before Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal family back in 2020.