King Charles Embraces Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Coronation Program, but the Happy Family Photo Is From 2018

King Charles III has recognized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his official coronation program. Despite lingering issues between Harry and his immediate family, Charles has marked the occasion of his ascension by showcasing both of his sons and their wives in a photo taken during happier times. However, the image is almost five years old.

King Charles III added Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation program | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry is attending King Charles’ coronation but is leaving shortly after that

Prince Harry confirmed his attendance at King Charles’ coronation via a statement from Buckingham Palace. However, his wife, Meghan Markle, will remain at their California home with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie reported the news on Twitter. He also revealed that the Duke of Sussex would not spend too much time with his family after the historic event.

Scobie tweeted, “I understand that Archie’s fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple’s decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.”

Little information is known about Harry’s relationships with King Charles and his brother, Prince William, ahead of his trip across the pond. However, Charles’ inclusion of the couple in his coronation program extends an an olive branch between him and his estranged son.

But, while Charles, his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, Harry, Meghan, William, and his wife Kate Middleton look happy in the photo, it holds a secret.

King Charles’ last official family photo was taken in 2018

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry in 2018 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

The family photo included within King Charles’ official coronation program was taken to commemorate his 70th birthday. It includes Charles, his wife, their sons and spouses, and grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The family appears to be a tight-knit unit.

However, there were tensions between Meghan and Kate. They disagreed over a dress Charlotte wore to the Sussexes’ wedding in May 2018. The women reportedly engaged in a war of words. Stories have each woman reduced to tears, depending on different versions of events.

Prince Harry will have no part in King Charles’ coronation

? The Coronation Chair has taken centre stage during coronation ceremonies for over 700 years and will be used for the service on 6 May.



? Watch Conservator Krista Blessley talk about how the chair is cared for before it is used again for the first time in almost 70 years. pic.twitter.com/bagOIjJWsA — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) April 13, 2023

King Charles’ coronation ceremony will include his son Prince William, who will stand by his father as a “liege man.” Prince Harry reportedly has no part in the historic ceremony.

The Daily Mail shared details of the coronation in a passage by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. He explains Charles will have a “difficult’ task as monarch.

Welby’s passage speaks of Charles’ “human frailties and vulnerabilities.” He shared the dichotomy of the ceremony, saying that while it is full of “magnificence and pomp,” it also contains “stillness and simplicity.”

Charles’ anointing will be held in private. Holy oil from Jerusalem will be used to seal his role as a king in private under a canopy. But he will change from what Welby says are his “robes of status and honor” for a plain white shirt during the sacred moment.

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles’s coronation will occur on May 6, 2023. It will be held at Westminister Abbey. The couple will process to Buckingham Palace, kicking off three days of celebrations in thier honor.