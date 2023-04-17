King Charles III Honors Queen Elizabeth and the ‘Sincerity and Wisdom’ of the Crown With Jewelry Made Especially for Her Coronation

King Charles III will wear millions of dollars in jewels on his coronation. These priceless artifacts have been used during this timeless ceremony for centuries. However, Charles will reportedly honor his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, by wearing pieces specially crafted for her 1953 installation as queen of the United Kingdom.

Queen Elizabeth and King Charles | Paul Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles will be presented with the crown jewels at his coronation

On the day of his coronation as the king of the United Kingdom, Charles will be presented with the crown jewels. This collection of sacred objects is an integral part of the coronation ceremony.

At the heart of the Crown Jewels is the Coronation Regalia. The collection includes St Edward’s Crown, the Imperial State Crown, the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross, and the Sovereign’s Orb.

Also used as part of the coronation regalia is the coronation spoon, which holds the oil that will anoint Charles as king. There are also spurs, a sword of offering, and the Sovereign’s ring, reports the royal family’s official website.

Another essential piece of jewelry Charles is scheduled to wear honors his mother, Queen Elizabeth. It was made especially for her 1953 installation to replace centuries-old components dating back to 1661.

King Charles will wear jewelry honoring Queen Elizabeth, representing the ‘sincerity and wisdom’ of the crown

Part of the Crown Jewels, the Coronation Regalia are sacred objects which symbolise the powers and responsibilities of the Monarch.



In keeping with tradition, the Regalia will be used at Westminster Abbey for the #Coronation Service in May: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 10, 2023

The Royal Collection Trust writes that Charles will wear jewelry that honors the ‘sincerity and wisdom’ of the crown. His mother, Queen Elizabeth, also wore these pieces when she was coronated in 1953.

These symbolic pieces are called The Armills. They are gold and enamel bracelets that are lined with velvet.

The wording of the coronation ceremony refers to the “bracelets of sincerity and wisdom.” They are presented to the reigning sovereign and are thought to relate to ancient symbols of knighthood and military leadership. The bracelets also symbolize the bond uniting a ruler and the people of their kingdom.

The original Armills were used at every coronation from 1661 until 1953. However, a new set was made for Queen Elizabeth II to use at her coronation. It is reported that Charles will use those made especially for his mother during his installation as king.

Queen Elizabeth and King Charles wear priceless artifacts at their coronations

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on the Buckingham Palace balcony after her 1953 coronation ceremony. | The Print Collector/Getty Images

The Armills bracelets Queen Elizabeth wore at her coronation were made especially for the event by the Crown Jewellers in 1953. These replaced the original pair, which was centuries old. It is this set that Charles will likely wear on his coronation day.

Elizabeth’s bracelets are 22-carat gold. They are engraved inside. The message reads, “Presented for the Coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by the governments of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Ceylon, and Southern Rhodesia.”

During Elizabeth’s coronation service on June 2, 1953, the Armills were placed on the queen’s wrists as part of the ceremony. They were given to her after the presentation of the spurs and the sword and just before the stole and robe and the delivery of the orb.

Per The Court Jeweller, the Archbishop placed the Armills on the Queen’s wrists, first on the right, then the left. He followed this action with a prayer.

“Receive the Bracelets of sincerity and wisdom, both for tokens of the Lord’s protection embracing you on every side; and also for symbols and pledges of that bond which unites you with your Peoples: to the end that you may be strengthened in all your works and defended against your enemies both bodily and ghostly, through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”

King Charles III’s coronation takes place on May 6, 2023. His wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will be coronated queen consort alongside him.