Coronation News: King Charles to be Presented the ‘Wedding Ring of England’

The royal family is releasing further details regarding King Charles III’s coronation. While some of the traditions included in the ceremony are familiar to royal followers, others are not. On May 6, 2023, Charles will be given a piece of jewelry, the “wedding ring of England,” during his investiture. Here are all the details surrounding this unique ring.

During King Charles’ coronation, he will wear the ‘wedding ring of England’ | Eamonn M. McCormack/The Print Collector/Getty Images

King Charles’ 2023 coronation will have a mix of both traditional and modern elements

The coronation of King Charles III is the second to take place during the era of television and the first in the advent of the Internet. This highly traditional and profoundly spiritual ceremony has been updated to keep in step with a more modern monarchy.

To begin, Charles trimmed the procession route his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, took in 1953. His 1.3-mile course is shorter than Elizabeth’s journey to Westminster Abbey, which was 1.6 miles long. Charles’ coronation will also be much shorter and less extravagant than Elizabeth II’s three-hour service.

However, one element that will not change is the inclusion of centuries-old crown jewels, sacred objects of the monarchy, and crucial ceremony elements. One is a piece of jewelry, similar to a wedding ring, given to Charles as monarch. It is a symbol of his rank in the royal family.

What is King Charles III’s ‘wedding ring of England?’

Part of the Crown Jewels, the Coronation Regalia are sacred objects which symbolise the powers and responsibilities of the Monarch.



In keeping with tradition, the Regalia will be used at Westminster Abbey for the #Coronation Service in May: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 10, 2023

The presentation of a ring to King Charles forms part of the investiture of the coronation. It is preceded by Charles’ anointing with holy oil, followed by his crowning.

According to the official royal family website, the ring presentation is part of a long-standing tradition spanning centuries. Per The Court Jeweller, the coronation ring, known as “The Wedding Ring of England,” represents the sovereign’s “marriage” to the nation.

The coronation ring was made for the investiture of King William IV in 1831. It’s been worn at every coronation since. Traditionally the ring is placed on the fourth finger of the right hand.

What makes the coronation ring special to King Charles III?

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on the day of her coronation in 1953 | Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

The coronation ring is special to King Charles III and every ruler that has worn it before him. Per The Royal Collection Trust, the sovereign’s ring, also known as the coronation ring, is presented at the ceremony.

The stones in the ring include a sapphire overlaid with four rubies, making the shape of a cross. The center stones are encircled with fourteen cushion-shaped diamonds and a diamond on each shoulder, with a gold hoop.

This ring was made for the coronation of William IV in 1831. All kings and queens from Edward VII onward have used William IV’s ring at their coronations. Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was also presented with the ring in 1953.

King Charles is the 40th monarch crowned at Westminister Abbey. His wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will be crowned queen consort. Since William the Conqueror, apart from Edward V and Edward VIII, every monarch crowned has had a coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. There have been 39 coronations in Westminster Abbey since 1066.