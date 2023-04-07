Queen Elizabeth Gifted 4-Year-Old Prince Charles With a Special 1953 Coronation Invite

Upon her father’s death, King George VI, Princess Elizabeth, became Queen Elizabeth II. Elizabeth was a young mother of two children when taking on this important role in the United Kingdom. However, she wanted her young son, Prince Charles, to feel special when, in 1953, she stepped into the role she would eventually hold for over 70 years. She gifted the then-4-year-old with a child-friendly coronation invitation.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, and Prince Charles at the Queen’s 1953 coronation | Hulton Archive/Getty Images

How old was Queen Elizabeth when she was crowned?

Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne at the age of 25. She and her husband, Prince Philip, had two children at that time.

Prince Charles was born in November 1948. His sister, Princess Anne, arrived in August 1950.

Elizabeth was the 40th monarch since Edward the Conquerer reported History. She was taught from a young age that she would succeed her father. However, she likely didn’t anticipate this life-changing shift to happen so soon.

From the start, Elizabeth knew how important it was to make the public a part of the coronation, a historically private ceremony. She allowed the ceremony to be televised, letting cameras capture the pomp and circumstance of the royal family’s most sacred tradition.

Elizabeth also wanted to prove she could balance the demands of the crown with motherhood. Therefore, she invited her then-four-year-old son Prince Charles to her coronation. She had a hand-painted invitation made for her son that included many childlike touches.

Queen Elizabeth made 4-year-old Prince Charles feel special with his coronation invitation

Four-year-old Prince Charles was the first child to witness his mother's coronation as Sovereign. HRH received his very own specially illustrated invitation.



50 facts about The Queen’s Coronation: https://t.co/kIKeS3u3SB pic.twitter.com/aWYht1fc3a — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) June 2, 2018

Elizabeth sent out formal invitations to over 8,000 guests to commemorate her ascension. These attendees, representing 129 nations and territories, packed Westminister Abbey for the ceremony.

Guests watched as Elizabeth was crowned in St Edward’s Chair. This unique seat has been used for every coronation since Edward I. Atop her head was placed the St. Edward’s Crown, which weighs almost 5 lbs. and is made of solid gold.

Watching among the spectators was Elizabeth’s son, Charles. He was the first child to witness the crowning of a monarch and sat between Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, and his aunt, Princess Margaret.

Elizabeth wanted to ensure her oldest son felt special before her coronation ceremony. Therefore, Elizabeth had a special invitation commissioned just for Charles.

“By Command of the queen, the Earl Marshal is directed to invite His Royal Highness Prince Charles to the Coronation,” the invitation reads along with the date.

Clarence House’s official Twitter shared an image of the child-friendly invitation made for the future king of the United Kingdom. Charles’ hand-painted invitation included British guards in their traditional bearskin hats playing instruments and a cartoon lion and unicorn, symbols on Queen Elizabeth’s royal coat of arms.

Queen Elizabeth reigned for over 70 years until her September 2022 death

Remarkably, Queen Elizabeth II reigned for just over 70 years. Her death marked a turning point for many in the United Kingdom, who never knew a sovereign other than Elizabeth.

She served alongside 170 prime ministers and 13 United States presidents. Elizabeth was only the third monarch to rule for more than 70 years, reported The New York Times. She holds that title alongside Louis XIV of France, Johann II of Liechtenstein, and Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand.

Elizbeth also has the distinction of being the longest-serving British monarch, overtaking Queen Victoria in 2015. Before her death, she was the longest-serving female monarch.

Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, at 96. Her son, the newly ascended King Charles III, said the following after his mother’s death.

Her son King Charles III said the death of his beloved mother was a “moment of great sadness” for him and his family and that her loss would be “deeply felt” worldwide, per Sky News.

He said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

The coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, will take place on May 6, 2023. The event will be held at Westminister Abbey.