King Charles III Marks ‘Fitting End’ to Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Enduring Legacy’ at Sandringham House

King Charles III ended one of Queen Elizabeth II’s last pet projects as monarch. Alongside Prince William, Charles paid tribute to the queen at Sandringham House eight months after her September 2022 death. This full-circle moment ended a two-year project kicked off by Queen Elizabeth in the fall of 2021.

King Charles posed alongside Queen Elizabeth to kick off the queen’s green canopy initiative in 2021 | Andrew Milligan/Getty Images

King Charles III’s reign marks a new era for the royal family

Beginning May 6, 2023, King Charles III will mark a new era for the royal family. His coronation and subsequent reign will usher in a more updated monarchy.

However, he faces an uphill battle. Royalists’ affection for Queen Elizabeth meant the monarchy’s role in the United Kingdom became more accepted in recent years despite public issues with funding the institution.

But, since Elizabeth’s death, the royal family faces questions about whether it is still relevant in a modern, multicultural nation, vastly different than when Elizabeth ascended the throne in 1952. But, Charles promises to usher in a slimmed-down monarchy, focused on only several senior royals to cut costs.

The new, slimmed-down firm could include King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla; Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex; The Prince and Princess of Wales; and Anne, Princess Royal. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were excluded, who stepped down from their roles as senior royals in early 2020.

Charles’ son William stood by his father’s side as he completed a task started by Queen Elizabeth two years prior. They marked the event with a touching social media post.

King Charles and Prince William mark ‘fitting end’ to Queen Elizabeth’s ‘enduring legacy’

King Charles III and Prince William marked a “fitting end” to Queen Elizabeth’s “enduring legacy.” Father and son met at the royal estate, Sandringham, where they honored Elizabeth’s life.

“Proudly marking the end of the Queens Green Canopy project by planting this Acer tree in the gardens of Sandringham House. One of over 3 million that have been planted in Queen Elizabeth II’s name as part of this initiative,” the post wrote.

The caption continued with a heartfelt remark about Queen Elizabeth. “It is hard to believe that two years have passed since my mother and I planted a tree in Windsor Great Park to mark the commencement of The Queen’s Green Canopy.”

Furthermore, “As the second planting season draws to a close, and with it this vitally important initiative, I particularly wanted to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone from across the United Kingdom who has helped to plant over three million trees to create an enduring legacy in Queen Elizabeth’s name,” it continued.

As a result, “This project has shown how simple, practical, and positive gestures can make a big difference. I can think of no more fitting tribute to Her late Majesty’s seventy-year reign,” the caption concluded.

Prince William continued Queen Elizabeth’s wishes with his wife, Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton plant a tree in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s initiative at their alma mater, St. Andrews University in Scotland | Andy Buchanan/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William continued Queen Elizabeth’s wishes by planting thier trees over the past several years. In 2021, William and Kate commemorated the monarch on the grounds of their alma mater, St. Andrews University, in Scotland. The couple subsequently planted a tree in Wales in March 2022. In December 2022, Kate planted a cherry tree in a yard at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen’s Green Canopy created a living legacy in Elizabeth’s honor. Over a million trees were planted during the first season of October 2021 to March 2022. This initiative serves as a lasting tribute to Elizabeth’s life of service.

In Charles’ first address as monarch, he shared his hope for the institution’s future. He hopes William and Kate will “continue to inspire and lead our national conversations. Helping to bring the marginal to the center ground, where vital help can be given.”