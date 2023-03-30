Prince William Sees ‘No Reason’ to Let Prince Harry ‘Spoil’ Family Holiday Says Royal Biographer

Prince Harry‘s trip to the United Kingdom as part of a hearing in his claim against Associated Newspapers hasn’t stopped his brother, Prince William, from enjoying his family holiday. William and Harry have reportedly not met face-to-face after the publication of Harry’s Spare autobiography, which depicted William poorly. William reportedly has no plans to see Harry and is spending time with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children. A royal biographer says William sees “no reason” to let Prince Harry “spoil” his time off.

Prince William has to plans to see Prince Harry during his children’s school holiday | Mark Cuthbert/U.K. Press via Getty Images

Prince Harry is one of several celebrities seeking justice against British publisher

The Duke of Sussex attended hearings against Associated Newspapers Ltd. for a case focused on illegal information gathering. He subsequently joined the London proceedings on Mar. 27 and 28 but didn’t attend on Mar. 29.

Harry, Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, David Furnish, Sadie Frost, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and others are suing the company for their practices. The hearing is set to end on Mar. 30.

In a witness statement at the hearing, the duke explained he was unfamiliar with phone hacking. People Magazine referenced court documents where Harry stated, “no one would be so stupid as to hack my phone given the security implications and consequences of my private information and whereabouts ending up in the wrong hands.”

A judge is set to rule on whether the case should go to trial. Associated Newspapers denies the allegations.

Rumors swirled that Harry may try to mend fences with his brother while he is in the United Kingdom. However, a royal biographer says that’s not the case.

Prince Harry will reportedly not reunite with Prince William while in the U.K.

Prince William and Prince Harry at a 2018 royal event | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward [per The Mirror], William is enjoying a planned family holiday and will not reunite with his brother while he is in the U.K. Seward says the heir apparent wants to enjoy uninterrupted time with his three children.

She shared her thoughts regarding a possible Harry and William reunion. “Of all the family members, William comes in for the worst criticism in Spare. There is no reason for him to want to see the brother who trashed him.”

Seward explained that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were on half term from school. The break allows the family to all be together in their Norfolk home.

“They kept Anmer Hall for just such occasions. The children have their ponies and pets there, and they have the freedom to have fun on the King’s Norfolk estate.

“It will be their last opportunity to have proper family time before the coronation. They don’t need Harry to spoil things yet again,” Seward concluded.

Prince Harry has not yet confirmed his attendance at King Charles III’s coronation

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the couple received an invite to the historic affair in early March. A representative told Harper’s BAZAAR the pair got an email from King Charles’ Buckingham Palace managers.

“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” the spokesperson added. Thus far, there has been no word from Prince Harry or Meghan Markle on whether or not they will be a part of the event.

The coronation would be the first time the couple has met with members of the House of Windsor since the debut of their Netflix series Harry & Meghan and the publication of Harry’s autobiography. King Charles III’s coronation takes place on May 6, 2023.