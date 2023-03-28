Meghan Markle Wants ‘Tiara Moment’ at King Charles’ Coronation: ‘It’s Been a Long Time Since She Got to Wear Something Sparkly’ Says Entertainment Reporter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not yet confirmed if they will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III. However, according to one entertainment reporter, Meghan is looking for a “tiara moment” at the highly-publicized event. “It’s been a long time since she got to wear something sparkly,” they said of Meghan’s participation in the event, which will be broadcast worldwide.

Meghan Markle wears Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau Tiara on her wedding day to Prince Harry | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven’t traveled to the UK together since 2022

In Sept. 2022, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveled to the United Kingdom together to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral. It was their first time visiting the country together since leaving their roles as senior royals in 2020.

The couple made requisite appearances alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton. They sat in the second row during the queen’s funeral service, behind King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Also in the front row were Prince Andrew and Zara Tindall.

The gathering was significant as it was the first time William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan appeared together publicly since Commonwealth Day in March 2020. The foursome also joined other royals to receive the Queen’s coffin.

Since the Queen’s funeral, Meghan has not returned to the United Kingdom. However, an entertainment reporter claims she will likely attend as she wants a “tiara moment” as the coronation approaches.

Entertainment reporter Kinsey Schofield appeared on GB News, where she discussed Meghan Markle and the coronation. She alleges Meghan Markle wouldn’t miss King Charles’ coronation for personal reasons.

Schofield said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want a “special family moment” at the coronation. “They want to appear on the balcony alongside King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Catherine, The Princess of Wales.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not appear on the balcony during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee,” she continued. “It’s interesting that they would want to appear on the balcony for King Charles’ coronation.”

“I think they’re both going to come because Meghan wants that Tiara moment,” Kinsley commented. “It’s been a long time since she got to wear something sparkly on her head.

“They need to remind the world that they are associated with the royal family.” Schofield claims this is Harry and Meghan’s “business” and has become “their sole brand.”

One of Princess Diana’s friends reportedly said she hoped the royal couple didn’t attend King Charles’ coronation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven’t responded to King Charles’ coronation invite | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Entertainment reporter Kinsley Schofield also shared that she received a message from one of Princess Diana’s friends on her blog To Di For Daily. Schofield revealed this contact hopes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t attend King Charles’ coronation.

“She doesn’t believe they should go, and they shouldn’t be on the balcony,” Schofield said. “She thinks they have disrespected the monarchy and talk too much.”

She continued, “I understand King Charles inviting them to the coronation. It could be like a stain in the history books for his son not to attend. But when it comes to the balcony, do they belong there?”

Schofield said the couple had spent the better part of three years trying to destroy everything Queen Elizabeth built. She said she has “little sympathy” for them regarding this stuff.

King Charles III and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, coronation will occur on May 6, 2023. The ceremony will be held in Westminister Abbey, followed by a procession back to Buckingham Palace.